March jobs report: surprisingly weak

- +103,000 jobs added
- U3 unemployment rate unchanged at 4.1%
- U6 underemployment rate fell -0.2% from 8.2% to 8.0%
- Not in Labor Force, but Want a Job Now: fell -35,000 from 5.131 million to 5.096 million
- Part time for economic reasons: fell -141,000 from 5.160 million to 5.019 million
- Employment/population ratio ages 25-54: fell -0.1% from 79.3% to 79.2%
- Average Weekly Earnings for Production and Nonsupervisory Personnel: rose $.04 from $22.38 to $22.42, up +2.4% YoY. (Note: you may be reading different information about wages elsewhere. They are citing average wages for all private workers. I use wages for nonsupervisory personnel, to come closer to the situation for ordinary workers.)
Trump specifically campaigned on bringing back manufacturing and mining jobs. Is he keeping this promise?
- Manufacturing jobs rose 22,000 for an average of +19,000/month in the past year vs. the last seven years of Obama’s presidency in which an average of 10,300 manufacturing jobs were added each month.
- Coal mining jobs were unchanged for an average of +75/month vs. the last seven years of Obama’s presidency in which an average of -300 jobs were lost each month
January was revised downward by -63,000. February was revised upward by +13,000, for a net change of -50,000.
