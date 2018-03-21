Prime age labor force participation: disability and homemaking decline

Further, one important reason for the decline in disability is simply that the large Boomer generation is aging out: in 21 months the last Boomer will have turned 55. This will mean that the younger half of the prime age demographic, roughly, will be the even larger Millennial contingent, while the presumably less healthy older half will roughly consist of the “baby bust,” a/k/a Gen Xers, a point referenced by the Times:

The data shows that the decline has come almost entirely from the older half of the prime age population.

As Spock might say, “fascinating.”