run75441 | March 9, 2018 11:04 am



Dan is without power due to the Northeasterner coming up the coast. He is hoping to have power restored today since it went out on Wednesday. I am assuming he still has water.

When we lose power, we lose everything besides electricity. Our well stops also and we resort to bottled water and large containers for sanitation use. While there is no heat, we do have a wood burning fireplace. Probably going to by a generator one of these days.

Above 12 years ago when a squirrel shorted the electrical network, we went without power for a week in the heat of the Summer. Not fun.