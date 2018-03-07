Open thread March 7, 2018 Dan Crawford | March 7, 2018 7:10 am Tags: open thread Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
“If some future, and relatively sane, president of the United States doesn’t declare Jane Mayer of The New Yorker an essential national resource, then the Republic is being cheated. Mayer is back with a long profile of Christopher Steele, the former British spook who was present at the creation of this president*’s endless troubles……
It is an established fact that the Russians are planning to ratfck the 2018 midterm elections, which should surprise approximately nobody. The Congress earmarked $120 million for the State Department to use to counter this continuing assault on the country. Of that money, Tillerson and his undermanned operation have spent exactly zero dollars, according to The New York Times.
As a result, not one of the 23 analysts working in the department’s Global Engagement Center — which has been tasked with countering Moscow’s disinformation campaign — speaks Russian, and a department hiring freeze has hindered efforts to recruit the computer experts needed to track the Russian efforts. The delay is just one symptom of the largely passive response to the Russian interference by President Trump, who has made little if any public effort to rally the nation to confront Moscow and defend democratic institutions. More broadly, the funding lag reflects a deep lack of confidence by Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson in his department’s ability to execute its historically wide-ranging mission and spend its money wisely.
Mr. Tillerson has voiced skepticism that the United States is even capable of doing anything to counter the Russian threat. “If it’s their intention to interfere, they’re going to find ways to do that,” Mr. Tillerson said in an interview last month with Fox News. “And we can take steps we can take, but this is something that once they decide they are going to do it, it’s very difficult to pre-empt it.”
Well, fck it, then. Let’s all go get a beer.
I can’t think of one administration in my lifetime that wouldn’t have thrown Tillerson out the window for saying something like that and then fired him before he hit the pavement.
Seriously, what does this administration have to do to make it clearer that its interests don’t lie in protecting this country if the adversary in question is Russia? Stick an onion dome on the White House? Start shooting up performance-enhancing drugs? Make the Marine Band an all-balalaika orchestra? I look pretty terrible in a tall fur hat.”
https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a19093834/trump-russia-steele-dossier/
F1ck the country, then the planet. Quite an inspiring message.
This article at Vox summarizes everything that I’ve been trying to say at this blog for the past 10 years (and have been too apoplectic to say during the past year)
David Roberts:
President Donald Trump’s administration has been on a deregulatory bender, particularly when it comes to environmental regulations. As of January, the New York Times counted 67 environmental rules on the chopping block under Trump.
This is not one of Trump’s idiosyncrasies, though. His administration is more ham-handed and flagrant about it, but the antipathy it expresses toward federal regulation falls firmly within the GOP mainstream. Republicans have been complaining about “burdensome” and “job-killing” regulations for so long that their opposition to any particular health, safety, or environmental regulation is now just taken for granted.
For instance, why would the Environmental Protection Agency close a program investigating the effects of toxins on children’s health? Is there some evidence that the money is wasted or poorly spent? Why would the EPA allow more unregulated disposal of toxic coal ash? Don’t people in coal regions deserve clean air and water? Is there any reason to think coal ash is currently well-regulated?
These questions barely come up anymore. Republicans oppose regulations because they are regulations; it’s become reflexive, both for the party and for the media the covers them.
As it happens, though, we know something about the costs and benefits of federal regulations. In fact, Trump’s own administration, specifically the (nonpartisan, at least for now) White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), just released its annual report on that very subject. (Hat tip to E&E.)
The report was released late on a Friday, with Congress out of session and multiple Trump scandals dominating the headlines. A cynical observer might conclude that the administration wanted the report to go unnoticed.
Why might that be? Well, in a nutshell, it shows that the GOP is wrong about regulations as a general matter and wrong about Obama’s regulations specifically. Those regulations had benefits far in excess of their costs, and they had no discernible effect on jobs or economic growth. …
Keep reading here: https://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2018/3/6/17077330/trump-regulatory-agenda-omb
Here is the link to OMB’s report: https://www.eenews.net/assets/2018/02/26/document_pm_01.pdfPost Comment