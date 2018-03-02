run75441 | March 2, 2018 9:12 am
Comments (5)
I got an email from the Committee For a Responsible Federal Budget today.
It “shows” that the deficit/debt will grow dangerously over the next few years. So far so good.
But near the bottom of the analysis it states that the largest driver of the debt is Social Security.
This is a lie. Social Security has nothing to do with the deficit/debt. It does not borrow anything. It is paid for entirely by the workers who will get the benefits.
More than that, it suggests the Trump deficit may is in fact being created specifically to drive debt hysteria for the purpose of getting the people to accept gutting Social Security.
Social Security has an “actuarial deficit.” This is not the same as “the” budget deficit or the national debt. It is merely a statement that at the present FICA rate, SS will not take in enough money to pay the scheduled (and necessary) benefits beginning in about 2030.
The sane response to this would be to raise the FICA rate about 2% (gradually over time) to cover the expected costs of the retirements of those paying the “payroll tax.” This would amount to an increase of the tax of about a dollar per week per year while wages are expected to go up about ten dollars per week per year.
But who will tell the people?
“Social Security has an “actuarial deficit.”
I give them some credit for limiting their propaganda to something resembling the truth.
But these low life muggers have no clue what the economy will look like 2 years from now. And there are 6 of those two year periods before 2030.
And when times were better they all screamed for a tax cut.
My best example is President George W Bush’s tax cuts for 2002 when the baby boomers would begin to retire in 2007. Those surpluses could have been used to buy back old US government debt instead of using them for tax cuts.
They campaign for something which only a retiring Congressman will support. And retirements are few and far between.
And that will be the case far into the future.
JimH
it is important to understand that Social Security really has nothing to do with the budget deficit or the national debt at all. Within very broad limits it would function perfectly whatever the economy does… in fact, the worse the economy does the more important Social Security is.
It works by the same principle that saving for old age has always worked. Even when “saving” meant “taking care of your children” or “keeping gold coins under your mattress.” You have to put away enough money (or “credits) during your working lifetime in order to have enough to live on when you can no longer work.
What Social Security brings to the equation is that you are no longer left destitute if you have no children to take care of you, or if someone steals your gold coins, or if the economy goes to hell at the worst possible times and your stocks and bonds will no longer pay for your needs.
It does this by mandatory savings… because most people will not save enough… protected from inflation and market losses by pay as you go financing.
In some countries this can work by a “socialist contract” in which general taxes pay for an old age benefit.
In the united states it works better if the workers “save their own money” and the government merely oversees an insurance factor, such that those who end up after a lifetime of work and savings with not enough are paid an insurance benefit that comes out of the insurance premium paid for by all workers.
many visitors to this site get themselves totally confused by insisting upon narrow definitions of “saving” and “insurance’ in which they completely miss the point and nature of those things by adhering to a picture of the limited kind of commercial savings and insurance they are familiar with.
As long as the workers put aside, “save,” enough (through the payroll “tax”) to pay for a basic retirement, Social Security can work forever without regard to the government defict or national debt, or even the economy.
I don’t know much about the limits beyond which deficits or debt are “safe,” though I believe both are necessary at times and the hysteria about them is grossly misplaced. But I know they have nothing to do with Social Security, which borrows nothing and contributes to neither.
The Big LIars try to take an accounting entry (or lack of entry) by which the government more or less keeps track of money it borrowed FROM Social Security, to claim that SS is a major contributer to the debt. This is talking and thinking backwards. If I borrow money from my grandmother for “school expenses” and spend it on gambling and liquor, my grandmother is not responsible for my debt.
And just as , if grandmother is wise, she did not lend me more money than she can afford to lose, Social Security could continue forever even if the government never paid back the money it owes to SS.
I’m trying to come up with an abstraction that is able to alert progressive academics that a 94% de-unionized labor market is AUTOMATICALLY a 94% defective market. Something akin to the so-called natural rate of unemployment — which has a certain bar that mostly everybody recognizes. A “natural rate of collective bargaining” (NRCB)?
Let’s look a the US. Let’s say 20% of our workforce is in what could be called perfect competition condition — meaning they get paid about the max the ultimate consumer of their services would be willing to pay (near the top 1% a lot more). _Equal-gratification_ equilibrium. I would peg the expected coll barg rate should be close to 100% of those outside this perfect competition zone (effectively moving them into the perfect zone).
94% of the other 80% of the US labor force cannot bargain effectively without collective bargaining. I call that _split equilibrium_: labor takes whatever price it can get along the subsistence-plus/race-to-the-bottom wage scale.
High NRCB looks a lot like a lot of continental Europe — a lot like Germany or Canada. The NRCB measure could even point out something defective in the latter. And the Grand Canyon wide gap between other modern economy’s moderate NRCB deficiencies and the almost 100% defective American rate.
* * * * * *
AUTOMATIC solution: our coming Dem Congress can mandate union certification and re-certification elections in every private workplace; one, three or five years, plurality rules on the latter. Labor in other counties does not have to run the kind of almost impossible gauntlet that American employees do (unique in all the first world — and a lot of the second and third (Argentina and Indonesia even have sector-wide bargaining).
Mandated elections would AUTOMATICALLY become the hottest issue (maybe in a hundred years) by simple logistics, not even merit, for the simple reason it would affect virtually every single household and most to the core.
Why Not Hold Union Representation Elections on a Regular Schedule?
Andrew Strom — November 1st, 2017
https://onlabor.org/why-not-hold-union-representation-elections-on-a-regular-schedule/
[left this out]
