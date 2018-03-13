Open thread March 13, 2018 Dan Crawford | March 13, 2018 11:57 am Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
There’s a parable in public administration: You are where you sit. Rex Tillerson is the latest example of this parable. .Apparently Tillerson was captured by the goals left over from the previous administration, and that what the parable means
Maybe Trump will find someone to run state who is not so dumb as to admit US is occupying Syria, and using Kurdish ‘allies’ (Erdogan calls them terrorists) to give it away to jihadis.
Or Trump may get rid of all the neocon, liberal imperialists at Foggy Bottom (about all of them)Post Comment