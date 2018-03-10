One third of the way to the 2020 Presidential election

Today marks 16 months since the 2016 election, and 32 months before the one in 2020.
We are one third of the way through. Barring a major industrial or nuclear war, we are going to make it.
The only major legislative accomplishment so far is the pro-cyclical, lopsided tax cut giveaway to corporations and the wealthy. Additionally a bunch of lifetime judicial appointments have been made.
On the executive side, there have been a slew of directives, and a bunch of regulatory backsliding, chiefly at the EPA, and net neutrality.
In 2021, the executive directives can be quickly undone. New federal court judgeships at the lower levels can be established equal in number to those appointed by the current executive. Anthony Kennedy. bless his soul, looks like he is not retiring. The tax cuts can be reversed using the same reconciliation process as was used to establish them (and the booty clawed back). New regulators can restore what was lost.
And the blue tsunami of voters born since 1974 will building higher and higher as the red wave recedes one funeral at a time.
Deep breaths. We will get there.
I think you make it sound too easy, but I sure hope you are right. One thing missing from your list are the labor policies trump has reversed and tried to implement. And now with this SC looking to totally decimate unions, the GOP plan to eliminate the middle class is too close to success for any comfort.
One other thing:
” Note to Self: This is your reminder:
178.4 180.8 million people are represented by the 48 49 senators who caucus with the Democrats.
144.1 141.7 million people are represented by the 52 51 senators who caucus with the Republicans.
65.9 million people voted for Hillary Rodham Clinton and Tim Kaine to be their president and vice president
63.0 million people voted for Donald Trump and Mike Pence to be their president and vice president.”
And let’s not forget that:
“With preliminary data now available about nationwide congressional voting trends this year, we can begin to tackle some of these questions. First, while Republicans, as of this writing, received a plurality of votes cast for Congress nationwide this year—49.9 percent, again according data from the Cook Political Report—they received a greater share, 55.2 percent, of the seats. Democrats, as a result, won a smaller share of seats than they did votes: 44.8 percent of seats as compared to 47.3 percent of the votes. (These numbers may change as final vote tallies are updated.)
How does this stack up against the recent past? The figure below combines the preliminary 2016 Cook Political Report data with information from Vital Statistics on Congress to plot the share of all votes cast for House candidates nationwide won by Democrats against the share of seats held by the party at the start of the corresponding new congress since 1946. (For reference, the black line depicts a perfect linear relationship between votes and seats.) The points above the black line show years where the Democrats’ seat share outperformed their vote share, while the points below the line indicate the reverse. 2016 is denoted in red, and we can see that the past three congressional elections in 2010, 2012, and 2014 were also characterized by Democratic House candidates securing a greater share of the vote than seats.”
https://www.brookings.edu/blog/fixgov/2016/11/22/gop-seats-bonus-in-congress/