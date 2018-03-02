Great news on job security, but on income line workers can hold back on breaking out the champagne

Some really good news this morning, but a note to hold your horses on the celebration of at least one aspect of that news.

Initial jobless claims, which I’ve called the single most positive data point in the entire economy, posted nearly a 50-year low at 210,000. On a population- or labor force-adjusted basis, it is an all time low.

This, by the way, bodes well for a another decrease in the unemployment rate in the next several months, possibly as early as in next week’s jobs report, as initial jobless claims lead the unemployment rate typically with a short 1-3 month lag.

Bottom line: people may not have great jobs, but the jobs they have are more secure now than they have been at any point since the 1960s. That’s great news.

There was good news in personal income and outlays as well, with a strong +0.5% increase in income, and a pop in the savings rate from 2.5% to 3.2%.