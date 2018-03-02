Great news on job security, but on income line workers can hold back on breaking out the champagne

Some really good news this morning, but a note to hold your horses on the celebration of at least one aspect of that news.
Initial jobless claims, which I’ve called the single most positive data point in the entire economy, posted nearly a 50-year low at 210,000. On a population- or labor force-adjusted basis, it is an all time low.
This, by the way, bodes well for a another decrease in the unemployment rate in the next several months, possibly as early as in next week’s jobs report, as initial jobless claims lead the unemployment rate typically with a short 1-3 month lag.
Bottom line: people may not have great jobs, but the jobs they have are more secure now than they have been at any point since the 1960s. That’s great news.
There was good news in personal income and outlays as well, with a strong +0.5% increase in income, and a pop in the savings rate from 2.5% to 3.2%.
BUT … the big positive news looks like a one-time jump based on the payment of bonuses, and also the decline in tax withholding in January due to the tax law changes passed by Congress.
Here’s the important note from the Commerce Department:
So we had a big $30 pop in savings due to the payment of annual bonuses, that is of a piece with the big +0.8% pop in supervisory wages we saw in January’s employment report. There is good reason to believe that little if any of this found its way down to the plebes, also based on January’s employment report.
Also noteworthy is that monthly tax withholding, based on the Commerce Department’s $115 Billion annual estimate, boils down to just shy of $10 Billion per month, or about 5% of current withholding. That will continue, so the YoY comparisons will continue to be good, but this is a one-time pop on a m/m basis. Keep in mind that other provisions of the tax changes, especially real estate and state tax provisions, may offset most of this improvement, but won’t be shown in the personal income and outlays reports.
So while line workers’ jobs may be very safe, there may actually not be significant net improvement in their take-home pay. Great overall news, but unless you get bonuses as a manager, you may withhold popping the cork on the champagne.
Could not agree more.
But I see no good news here.
In a normal economy employees look for higher wages. When they find them, they quit their old job. That is they quit unless their employer matches or comes close to the wage of the new job. People sometimes choose to avoid the stress of a new job if the boss feeds their ego and their wallet. That was common before all these free trade treaties.
An all time low of quitting and firing is not a positive. It is a symptom of a problem.
Part of the problem being that good jobs are very difficult to come by.
And part of the problem being that employers are not willing to offer large enough wages to steal employers from other companies. They place ads and sort thru the applicants, hoping to find someone qualified and desperate enough to take less pay. HR departments are clueless about job requirements, they look for key words in a job description. But they do understand pay scales.
So wages have not gone up the way they should have.
But this is an Obama economy where par time jobs are far too common compared to pre-“O”. In today’s economy it is quite common to change from a part time to full time job. At least, even if the hourly wage is the same or close, the additional hours account for higher take home pay.
In my area I am seeing tremendous turn over in the service industry.
CoRev,
You are either joking or you live in some alternate world.
If wages were really growing at some acceptable rate then Total Household Debt would be declining not increasing. And the prices of consumer goods would have been bid up in an inflationary spiral.
Neither of those things are happening.
The Federal Reserve can not cause a normal rate of inflation in the mainstream economy even with a 1.4% Effective Fed Funds Rate.
Both political parties have participated in the economic degradation of the American working class.
No other economic policy was as ruinous as Global Free Trade. It gave corporations too much power over American workers and the US government. American workers could no longer negotiate adequate pay raises and the US government was forced to accept corporations’ shell games with their profits.Post Comment