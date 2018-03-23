Go Loyola Ramblers

run75441 | March 23, 2018 6:49 pm

My Masters is from Loyola University Chicago. Stopped by for a visit with my Econ Prof as well as the school Dean and to see their new buildings. Smaller school and no more than 16,000 total.

Go Loyola University . . . Last time in the Sweet 16 1985. Last time winning NCAA 1963.

