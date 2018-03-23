Go Loyola Ramblers
My Masters is from Loyola University Chicago. Stopped by for a visit with my Econ Prof as well as the school Dean and to see their new buildings. Smaller school and no more than 16,000 total.
Go Loyola University . . . Last time in the Sweet 16 1985. Last time winning NCAA 1963.
The city is totally behind them, nun or no nun! As you know, a lot of the students are "day hops" and this is a tremendous boost to their school spirit. My wife is also a grad and as we watched it last night at a Wings in Lafayette, IN, her shouts and groans had the room rocking. Go Ramblers!