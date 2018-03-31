Anniversary of Yeshua bin Yusuf dying on a cross.

(Dan here…Lifted from Econospeak)

Today is “Good Friday” for most of established world ruling Christianity. It is indeed the recognition of the single most historically realistically accepted event of the life of this world historical individual, his death on the cross a bit under 2000 years ago. Three of the Gospels, Matthew, Mark, and John, two of which reportedly observed this as live personal observers (Matthew and John) agree on the final words of this world-historical individual. Those were according to Matthew and Mark (the oldest of the gospels), “Lama lama, Sabacthania,” (“My God, why hast thou forsaken me?”). This is , the mother-tongue of Yeshua bin Yusuf, the man who died on a cross just short of 2,000 years ago.

The woosey version of this comes from Luke, not an actual personal observer of this, the single most historically for real event of the life of Yeshua in Yusuf. He claims that when Yeshua died his last words were “Father forgive them, for they know not what they do.” But unlike Matthew and John he was not there, so there (and Mark’s earliest Gospel) what the eyewitnesses saw is probably what happened. For better or worse this is one of the most important people who ever lived, and his death is the single event most observed and recorded, and those who were actually there do not have this frankly bs line about forgiving those who made him suffer on the cross. This is the bowdlerized version of what happened that Luke sold to the world based on Paul’s revision of what went down, a vision that it is not clear Yeshua bin Yusuf would have accepted.