What Happened to All the Jobs Trump Promised?
Hat tip Linda Beale contact forwards this Propublica job tracker post:
President Trump has made many claims promising that individual companies such as Amazon, Alibaba and Boeing will hire large – and specific – numbers of American workers, a total of 2.4 million in all … We found that only about 206,000 of those jobs have been created so far … Roughly 136,000 of those were genuinely new positions, as opposed to slots that were planned before the presidential election … And some 63,000 of them are potentially attributable to Trump, according to the companies that did the hiring…
Carrier, Alibaba, Saudi Arabia, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, GE…mostly not in the works as Public Relations suggests. Worth a read, very short.
