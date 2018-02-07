Hat tip Linda Beale contact forwards this Propublica job tracker post:

President Trump has made many claims promising that individual companies such as Amazon, Alibaba and Boeing will hire large – and specific – numbers of American workers, a total of 2.4 million in all … We found that only about 206,000 of those jobs have been created so far … Roughly 136,000 of those were genuinely new positions, as opposed to slots that were planned before the presidential election … And some 63,000 of them are potentially attributable to Trump, according to the companies that did the hiring…