run75441 | February 26, 2018 8:55 pm



Terry talking to his Brother Charly: “You shoulda looked out for me a little bit. You shoulda taken care of me, just a little bit, so I wouldn’t have to take them dives for the short-end money…I coulda had class. I coulda been a contender. I coulda been somebody, instead of a bum, which is what I am.:” “On The Water Front”

Trump; “I coulda had class. I coulda been a hero if I had rushed in there. I coulda been somebody instead of a bum, which I am.”

Trump’s Coulda: “You don’t know until you’re tested but I think I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon and I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too,”

Bone Spur’s critique of the Deputy’s coulda: “They really weren’t exactly Medal of Honor winners,”

Trump’s critique on the news arming teachers: “When the press covered it, the headline was ‘Trump wants all teachers to have guns,’” the President said. “’Trump wants teachers to have guns.’”

Trump on highly skilled good guys with guns coulda: “I don’t want teachers to have guns. I want highly-trained people that have a natural talent, like hitting a baseball or hitting a golf ball or putting.”

Trump’s critique of people who really have to work coulda: “How come some people always make the four-footer, and some people, under pressure, can’t even take their club back?”

Mr. Trump will always be other “people coulda” and will go down as an “I coulda been” a great president in the history of presidents.