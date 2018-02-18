Polar Ice Is Lost at Sea
Via Naked Capitalism and published orinially at Grist Polar Ice Is Lost at Sea:
Our planet reached another miserable milestone earlier this week: Sea ice fell to its lowest level since human civilization began more than 12,000 years ago.
That worrying development is just the latest sign that rising temperatures are inflicting lasting changes on the coldest corners of the globe. The new record low comes as the planet’s climate system shifts further from the relatively stable period that helped give rise to cities, commerce, and the way we live now.
So far, the new year has been remarkably warm on both poles. The past 30 days have averaged more than 21 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than normal in Svalbard, Norway — the northernmost permanently inhabited place in the world. Last month, a tanker ship completed the first wintertime crossing of the Arctic Ocean without the assistance of an icebreaker. Down south in the Antarctic, sea ice is all but gone for the third straight year as summer winds to a close.
The loss of Earth’s polar sea ice has long been considered one of the most important tipping points as the planet warms. That’s because as the bright white ice melts, it exposes less-reflective ocean water, which more easily absorbs heat. And that, sorry to say, kicks off a new cycle of further warming.
According to research published last fall, that cycle appears to be the primary driver of ice melt in the Arctic, effectively marking the beginning of the end of permanent ice cover there. The wide-ranging consequences of this transition, such as more extreme weather and ecosystem shifts, are already being felt far beyond the Arctic.
So Dan,
Since this isn’t new news other than timing of the winter crossing of the Arctic even perhaps, then why are we ignoring it’s other far more devastating implications? Isn’t that what we should be addressing … the reasons for NOT COOPERATING to reduce the rate of warming or even limit it?
I submit that the reason is that the globe, including the of course the U.S. relies on fossil fuel consumption to improve standards of living or at least maintain them. This reliance can only be changed by either:
1. A new technology that obviates the use of fossil fuels for energy in all its uses or virtually all of them. Or
2. Gov’t restrictions of sufficient magnitude to cut fossil fuel use by fiat and non-voluntary enforcement.
#1 is “hope” based with no known solution in sight (hype is cheap talk for doing nothing until that “hope” materializes in fact).
#2 requires global cooperation and massive investments in restructuring societies to use energy orders of magnitude more efficiently than it has even contemplated.
Yet, despite the necessity of #2 that level of cooperation hasn’t materialized even with multiple so called “attempts” to do so, nor is there even any method of global enforcement proposed, much less an effective one.
So it appears inevitable that humans are on a path of self – destruction… massive displacements of humans with massive starvation and subsistence level living (if lucky).
The only major exception among the large nations may be China that can mandate by fiat it’s use of energy and sources, while the more populist democratic societies give lip service to solutions that have no significant impact at all.
Could it be perhaps that capitalism’s economic system and gov’ts fealty to it is the real problem with why #2 isn’t occurring?
LT,
Welll…yes. It should be labeled update on….
And our little neck of the world as economists
https://angrybearblog.com/2017/06/40138.html
This is just not true: “Our planet reached another miserable milestone earlier this week: Sea ice fell to its lowest level since human civilization began more than 12,000 years ago.”
12,000 Years ago puts us near (perhaps just past) the end of the last glaciation. 12,000 years ago the sea level was ~40 to 50 METERS below what it is today. That means the Polar Ice Caps were also much larger than today to account for sea level gain. Unless something has dramatically changed in the past 10 years NASA said this: https://www.giss.nasa.gov/research/briefs/gornitz_09/
Unless you and GRIST believe that sea level has changed 40-50 meters in the past decade, this is just not supported.
BTW, the supporting links are quite weak. A PHD candidate may not be the best studied in the field.
Yes, and my comment to Dorman’s economiics piece at that time was then as it is now:
“If mitigating global warming or keeping it below any specified threshold which maintains a habitable environment for what we now refer to “as we know it” is about money, profit, loss, costs in present v future value thereof this globe is fucked.”
As that comment clearly implies and my present one more directly suggests, the capitalist economic system is the real problem.
The longer we continue to pay homage to capitalism, which is actually just another religious belief system, the greater the decline of the human race and the small Earth as humans have known it..
As far as I’m aware there’s yet been no proposal to scuttle it and introduce an alternative. That in and of itself tells us as much about the future for humans as anything else.
LIttle people. small thinkers.
.
In case anybody believes CoRev’s comment, he cites total bullshit … he’s one of the climate denier trolls.
This is what the link from NASA actually says:
“Massive ice sheets covered parts of North America, northern Europe, and several other regions during the last ice age. This huge volume of ice lowered global sea level by around 120 meters as compared to today.”
It wasn’t as CoRev claim’s due to polar ice melt, but the ice sheet’s in the Northern Hemisphere (which warm far more than the polar regions of course).
Over the decade ending 2007, the NASA link says:
“Satellites detect a thinning of parts of the Greenland Ice Sheet at lower elevations, and glaciers are disgorging ice into the ocean more rapidly, adding 0.23 to 0.57 mm/yr to the sea within the last decade.”
Glaciers and Greenland ice — neither are polar ice caps.
0.23 millimeters to 0.57 millimeters is 0.00023 meters to 0.00057 meters or in inches that’s 0.009 inches (what is referred to in engineering as “9 mils” or something considerably less than your sparkplug gap) to 0.022 inches (approx. the thickness of a THIN sheet of paper)
So over the decade ending 2007, ocean levels rose 0.09 to 0.22 inches … a tenth of an inch to less than a quarter inch.
Finally, CoRev said the statement
“Our planet reached another miserable milestone earlier this week: Sea ice fell to its lowest level since human civilization began more than 12,000 years ago”
wasn’t true. The NASA article he cited he linked to says nothing at all about SEA ICE
Here’s the link again in case you want to read it:
https://www.giss.nasa.gov/research/briefs/gornitz_09/
CoRev’s comment should be deleted from AB as patently false and intentionally lying. A common troll method is to link to a real legitimate science article but which the troll knows 90% won’t even open, assuming the troll is faithfully and honestly synopsizing the articles contents or relevant portions thereof.
Longtooth,
CoRev is not a troll. He has done more research into the global warming literature than almost anybody on the planet. You would be wise to listen to him as a way to alleviate your angst re global warming. It’s not what you fear.Post Comment