I’m thinking of offering a line of Donald Trump dinner plates — with Donald’s smiling face staring up at you — six to a pack. Plastic of course because people may throw them.
I will call them Donald Trump Diet Dinner Plates. First, you lose some of your appetite just looking at your plate. Then, you put a normal amount of food on it — and you can’t finish it because you will be faced with a nausea inducing image.
How much do you think I should price it at?
Denis,
Now that is funny!
Nope, no throwaway, and mandatory recycling. Recycle them as you would not want someone to dig them up a thousand or so years from now and think this was a god we paid homage to, now would you?
Hehe.
Lost my appetite just thinking about it.
“Around 1905, when Norway would have been considered a “shithole,” my great-grandmother sailed to the United States. She was 16 years old, without family and money, and found work as a house cleaner. My great-grandfather was a Norwegian sailor who jumped ship and just started living in Chicago.
Fortunately for me, the immigration laws we had then let them get green cards and earn citizenship. My mother recounts her grandparents as kind and decent, suffering humiliation and enduring hardship to provide opportunities for their children. They were frugal and bought a house. Both of their sons served in WWII; one was shot down and was a POW. Their granddaughter, my mother, was the first in their family to attend college.
Their story, an immigrant story, exemplifies the American dream. But their story also illustrates that these old laws made the right calculus ― not measuring a person’s worth based on what they lack at their arrival, but by valuing the future contributions that arise from their hopes, grit and gratitude.
Over two decades ago, Congress passed a law that changed that calculus. In the same month that he cravenly appealed to the right by “reforming” welfare and signing DOMA, former President Bill Clinton also signed the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996.
IIRIRA was neither a solution to an existing problem nor a pragmatic compromise. Rather, the Republicans wanted to look tough on immigration, and the Democrats were afraid to look soft, despite knowing the law was bad policy. The law closed many doors that used to let people stay. Previously, someone who crossed the border earned a green card if they had spent seven years paying taxes, demonstrated good character and proved a citizen needed them here. For those who married citizens, they got status if they paid a $1,000 fine. IIRIRA instead elevated a border crossing into an unforgivable sin, deporting the same people who used to get green cards.
If that law had been in place in 1905, both my great-grandparents would be “illegal” — one overstayed her visa, the other crossed a border without one. My great-grandparents would be placed in detention and scheduled for immediate deportation, likely without a hearing. The old immigrants did not have superior character; our laws just were not captured by right-wing talking points. ”
Anyone interested?
A friend of mine has two tickets for the 2018 SUPER BOWL, both are box seats.
He paid $2,500 each & comes with ride to & from Airport, Dinner, $400 bar tab & back stage pass to the winners locker room. But he didn’t realize last year when he bought them, it was going to be on the same day as his Wedding.
If you’re interested, he’s looking for someone to take his place. It’s at St Paul’s Church, in Minneapolis, at 3 pm. Her name is Ashley, she’s 5’4″, about 115 lbs, great cook, loves to fish, hunt & clean your truck. She’ll be in the white dress.
Kind of like a Sophie’s choice? Is this a stand in for him at the wedding?
HERE WE GO AGAIN DEPT:
Teachers’ unions in Florida are upset about a bill in the Florida House that will require them to maintain 50 percent membership among all eligible teachers at all times in order to avoid being decertified. Unions argue that in the summer when older teachers retire and new teachers are in orientation membership may temporarily dip below 50%. Supporters of the bill argue that minority leadership cannot be “a voice for the majority.”
http://www.tampabay.com/florida-politics/buzz/2018/01/31/teachers-unions-say-house-republican-bill-puts-them-at-risk/
Auto-decertify. Not even an election! How about turning this concept around to help labor (that’s almost everybody). Auto-certify/decertify elections at every non gov workplace: —
periodically.
* * * * * *
Economist think of “irrational” market choices as a whole new intriguing area of study. Suppose you could bargain for better wages and benefits and better work conditions by organizing collective bargaining with employer — and you didn’t — wouldn’t that be irrational? What difference if you cannot organize because of hard headed employer extortion — isn’t that the same end result?
By that count, up to 94% of US labor/consumer market (flip sides of same thing) could be considered irrational.
Even if updated current law could produce the same level of union density as auto-certify/decertify elections — wouldn’t it be better to achieve that in a businesslike, civilized way instead of employees running an all-out war gauntlet put in the way by management?
Does management war on workers in other modern countries? We need to work on that.
PS. Biggest pro for instituting auto elections? Right now it is hard to get any interest up in union issues since they are only showing 6% private business presence above the sunset. Seems only about “a small circle of friends.” Auto-election means everyone is auto interested. :-O
PPS. Don’t count your 2018 Democratic wave chickens before they hatch (or your cows before they come home).
The Last Two Weeks of Polls Have Been Great for Republicans. Do They Signal a Shift? The Democrats’ impressive lead in the generic congressional ballot has slipped. 5h ago By NATE COHN
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/02/upshot/polls-midterm-election-republicans-democrats.html?rref=collection%2Fsectioncollection%2Fupshot&action=click&contentCollection=upshot®ion=rank&module=package&version=highlights&contentPlacement=1&pgtype=sectionfront
Maybe progressive have to put out some real effort into wooing low wage workers after all — like offering their power back to seriously upgrade wage and benefits. (Listening Bernie, Listening Eliz?) This goes for ghetto youth who won’t work their toes off for $10/hr as well as rust belt blue collar who feel exactly the same.
Let’s make working in an American supermarket great again!
Dennis?
You are aware that the Dem platform called for a $15 minimum wage, right?Post Comment