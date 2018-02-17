Mueller et al Declared that there Was Collusion
The post entitled “Trump’s Claim Mueller Found ‘NO COLLUSION’ Is Literal Nonsense” is not up to Jon Chait’s usual standard. Trump’s claim is, of course, nonsense. Chait accurately described Trump’s typical pathetic rhetorical trick “One of President Trump’s favorite methods to defend his innocence in the Russia investigation is to claim that any piece of evidence that does not explicitly assert his guilt is in fact evidence of his innocence. ” and added some high quality snark “It is exactly like saying Trump was cleared by the Warren Commission because the Warren Commission report makes no conclusion about Trump and Russia.” However, he missread the indictment.
Chait (and many many others) concedes that the indictment didn’t declare that collusion has been detected “this particular indictment probably has nothing to do with collusion. ” In fact the indictment declared that collusion has been detected. it didn’t name all of the conspirators, but the grand jury did definitely claim to know of conspirators who were not named in the indictment.
I quote (with a pdf warning and my emphasis)
From in or around 2014 to the present, Defendants knowingly and intentionally conspired with each other (and with persons known and unknown to the Grand Jury) to defraud the United States by impairing, obstructing, and defeating the lawful functions of the government through fraud and deceit for the purpose of interfering with the U.S. political and electoral processes, including the presidential election of 2016.
The indictment explicitly states that only some of the “known” conspirators have been indicted. It doesn’t say whether any of the unindicted conspirators worked for the Trump campaign, but it definitely also doesn’t say that no crimes Trump campaign workers have been detected in the investigation into internet trolling (let alone the broader investigation).
The indictment explicitly states that there are known unindicted co-conspirators. It does not address the question of whether one is, say, named Donald Trump, even within the narrow limits of the investigation of “INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC” and its employees.
I mean which word in “conspired with … persons known … to the grand jury” didn’t he understand ?
Robert,
Of course Chait understood perfectly. His intent however was to knowingly bias to mean what it didn’t say at all, but which Trump’s true believers believe anyway.
If Chait truly didn’t understand what the Grand Jury indictment stated then he can’t read which means whatever he says has no credibility or relevance in any event.
If any of the unindicted co-conspirators were connected with Trump, why were they not indicted? Isn’t that the reason for this?
Robert, you should request NY Mag publish your response to Chai’s in as prominent as place in their on-line Mag.
Sammy,
Consider perhaps the reason for the investigation is to discover how they were connected to Trump’s campaign and thence to Trump himself. It’s an on-going investigation, remember?
LT,
These guys are back in Russia. They will never be extradited to face charges or testify, so they are useless to the investigation.
Emphasize the unknown. Those known to this jury are Russians. The unknowns very well could have the last name Trump.
“These guys are back in Russia. They will never be extradited to face charges or testify, so they are useless to the investigation.”
Sammy – you act like you know what Mueller knows. Do not flatter yourself.
“The unknowns very well could have the last name Trump.”
LOL. They very well could have any last name.
The Resistance has gone from “Trump did it” to “technically, it’s still possible that Trump did it.”
Sammy! Glad to see you have become Trump’s defense attorney. This insures he was be impeached! Troll on dude!
pgl,
I was trying to help you to not become an ass. Alas, some hills are too tall to climb.
There is a reason that some press releases are scheduled for Friday afternoon. This goes double for long weekends. Monday is President’s Day.
Sammy,
I’m trying to help you not continue to be a troll. How about not posting again until the Mueller investigation is over, m’kay?
Joel,
You should address your comment to Robert Waldmann -it was he who posted on the subject, m’kay?
Mueller is telling a story. The first set of indictments showed criminality by Trump associates/confidants. This next set of indictments shows Russian activities associated with our election process. Future sets of indictments will show the connections between the first two.Post Comment