Memo to younger readers: in an era of rising interest rates, deficits DO matter very much
If you are under about 45 years of age, the odds are that you agree with one statement made by Dick Cheney: that “Reagan proved that deficits don’t matter.”
As I mention from time to time, I am a fossil. I remember the “guns and butter” inflation of the late 1960s (Google is your friend) and the stagflationary 1970s.
Here is a graph of the interest yield on the 10 year bond from 1981 through 2013:
In an era of declining interest rates, deficits don’t matter — or at least very little.
Suppose the national debt runs up from $20 Trillion to $25 Trillion while at the same time interest rates decline from 4% to 3%. In that situation annual interest due on the debt goes from $800 Billion to $750 Billion — an actual decline of $50 Billion a year. That can cover a multitude of sins.
Now here is a graph of the interest yield on the 10 year bond from 1961 through 1980:
In an era of increasing interest rates, deficits DO matter very much.
Suppose in that era the national debt runs up from $20 Trillion to $25 Trillion while at the same time interest rates rise from 3% to 4%. In that situation annual interest due on the debt goes from $600 Billion to $1 Trillion — an increase of $400 Billion a year. That’s $400 Billion that can’t be spent on infrastructure or social or insurance programs.
Even if interest rates remain relatively stable as they have for the last five years:
Then the annual interest due in our example rises from $600 Billion to $750 Billion — a deadweight loss of $150 Billion per year.
Now look at those three graphs again. I would say that the odds of a further decline in interest rates of any significance is close to zero. So the choices are whether interest rates over the next decade or two go sideways from here, or rise.
Since I am a fossil, I may not live to see it. But, dear reader, if you are 45 years old or younger, it is high time you disabuse yourself of the “wisdom” of Dick Cheney.
How does this work considering:
““Interest rates on bonds currently issued are at historically low rates but are projected to rise in the future. If the United States were to buy back bonds at the market price in 2017, based on the interest rates projected by the Congressional Budget Office for that year, it would reduce the value of the outstanding debt by $458 billion dollars or 2.3 percent of projected GDP,” said Dean Baker a co-director and founder of CEPR. ”This measure is conservative since it assumes no savings on debt issued after March of 2013, yet it is still more than the projected reduction in defense or domestic spending for the years 2013-2021 resulting from the sequestration.”
The issue brief, “Financial Engineering: The Simple Way to Reduce Government Debt Burdens,” calculates the potential savings if the U.S. government were to buy back bonds issued at low interest rates during the downturn in the higher interest rate environment projected when the economy recovers. The calculations are based on Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projections of interest rates for 2017.
While this bond buyback would substantially lower the official value of outstanding debt, the interest burden on the U.S. Treasury would not change through these transactions. But if the argument is that growth will be impeded by a high ratio of debt to GDP with debt measured at its book value, then a debt exchange of this nature is an effective policy to address the problem.
“There is little obvious reason that the United States or other countries should continue to be concerned about as arbitrary a measure as debt-to-GDP ratios,” continued Baker. “But since the idea of a high debt burden remains an obstacle to taking stronger steps to boost economies out of the downturn and spurring job growth, there is no less costly way to eliminate close to half a trillion in debt”
Maybe you saw the post from Grumpy Economist John Cochrane as it was featured over at Mark Thoma’s place. Take note he went from not being concerned about deficits – more tax cuts for the rich – to a complete flip flop over how we cannot afford entitlements. His flip flop was motivated by something Jeffrey Miron wrote. I reviewed this over at Econospeak – and Angrybear featured my review. Miron may have the financial economics basically right but my view goes back to Domar who basically noted that our past accumulation of debt simply means we have to pay a wee bit more in taxes – not that we should be slashing entitlements. Yes interest expense matters but one should not be freaking out so badly that we tell retirees that those Social Security benefits they paid into since 1983 are not theirs any longer as some rich dude needs to take more vacations with his gold digging trophy wife.
EMichael – nice discussion from Dean Baker. Now you likely saw the rant over at the comment section at Mark Thoma’s place from JohnH. JohnH needs to read this piece from Dean Baker over and over again until it sinks in.
But Dean baker is only showing why – all else being equal – the level of debt does not matter. All else is not equal; deficits and interest rates are both forecast to rise. So the interest burden would increase just as Newdealdemocrat calculates.
i’ll have to disagree with the presentation of this part: annual interest due on the debt goes from $600 Billion to $1 Trillion — an increase of $400 Billion a year. That’s $400 Billion that can’t be spent on infrastructure or social or insurance programs.
interest on the debt does not limit other spending….if it’s in the budget to spend that amount on infrastructure & social insurance programs, the money will be spent….the impact of your rising interest rate will be a greater deficit and ultimately greater debt..
Arne – granted that in a world where real interest rates are higher and the debt/GDP ratio is higher, avoiding what we used to call back in 1981 the bankruptcy path becomes more difficult. But the key is whether the present value of the primary surplus is enough to cover the interest costs on our existing debt. Jeffrey Miron and I agree on the basic framework. And both of us assume that the real interest rate is likely 1% higher than the long-term growth rate. So both of us would set the tax/GDP ratio at the level of future non-interest government spending/GDP plus an additional 1 percent.
Where we differ is how we would do this. He wants to assume that the Federal tax/GDP ratio cannot remain above 17.5% so we must slash government spending. Dean Baker and I would take a very different view. If Federal spending/GDP in the future is say 20%, there is nothing wrong with raising Federal taxes/GDP to 21%.
To frame this as too much debt and too high of interest rates is sort of silly as other nations have much higher levels of taxes relative to GDP in order to fund things like health care. But the deficit hawks here want to scream we cannot afford that as the rich fat cats cannot give up their life styles.
Cheney just looked at the wrong thing to conclude that deficits did not matter. He should have looked at the dollar rather than interest rates. He made the mistake of looking at the US as a closed economy. The deficit played a major role in the weakness of manufacturing after 1980. We had crowding out, it just worked through the dollar rather than rates. The republican tax cuts were a major factor behind the weakness in manufacturing.
“interest on the debt does not limit other spending” – Rjs. Thank you. Interest on the debt must be financed in the long-run but this is what Domar discussed back in 1944. The Burden of the Debt as he puts it was the extra taxes we would have to pay to cover the agreed upon path of spending. And the point was simply that the government budget constraint is a very long-run issue that should always be framed in terms of a share of GDP over the long-run. Ah but an extra 1% does not sound as awful as trillions of dollars! Someone call Dr. Evil!
Spencer – the only thing Dick Cheney cared about was winning the White House in 2004 so he could continue to abuse power. Deficits did not matter to him politically as the general well being of the public did not matter to him. After all – he is the one who lied to get us to attack Iraq in March of 2003.
I find it odd that we look at the debt and deficit as if the US is not an ongoing concern.
The problem is not the actual debt and deficit, the problem is how we have spent the money. We have little actual national, We the People greater tangible or intangible equity growth for the money we have spent.
The intangible has been declining for year. That is our justice system has become less equitable in doling out justice and our education system has become less equitable in it’s access. We are now in an actual period where aspects of our government are working hard to remove reason and science from our daily lives while the trust required for a just justice system is purposefully being attacked to minimize it.
If the World bank is correct and legal/justice with education is 76% of our wealth generation, then the discussion of debt/deficit become almost moot other than to note we are getting deep into the realm of inability to pay.
Selfishness is the current guiding character. Those who believe we have to cut government to get us out of the ever rising debt to GDP are showing their selfishness which is a character trait that limits visual fields to that of having blinders on.
At the same time, show me a company (being the conservative/libertarian model so likes to base everything on the private sector) that has grown without debt, one that is carrying no loans. So me a business that has laid out a plan to borrow money to pay to the stockholders and then said they needed to cut back production because it is too costly and they can’t afford the debt.
Idiots!
Daniel – good comment. On:
“show me a company (being the conservative/libertarian model so likes to base everything on the private sector) that has grown without debt, one that is carrying no loans.”
I would have said Amazon but it seems they too have borrowed $25 billion recently. I guess that was to pay for Whole Foods. Of course their market equity exceeds $700 billion. Irrational Exurberance?
Arne,
I think Baker is talking about our current debt, not deficits down the road. You cannot figure out our debt service by applying the new, higher rates to debt that will be bought down due to the lowering of value of the debt at lower rates.
But then of course the new deficits from the time of the higher rates would be reflected in that debt service amount.
Good post & excellent example stats. I don’t want to rain on your parade, but…
Credit market debt other than Federal is presently about $50 Trillion. If interest rates rise from 3% to 4%, and that debt does not increase at all, the annual interest due on it goes from $1.5 Trillion to $2 Trillion. More than $2Trillion interest, if the debt increases. That’s a substantial burden on the private sector.
Also, if the interest rate on Federal debt goes up one percentage point, the rate on non-Federal debt will likely increase by more than one percent.
Arthurian,
You have to figure out what part of that debt is at a fixed rate.
EMichael – even long-term fixed rate bonds eventually retire and have to be refinanced. They got it right in this scene from the 1989 movie of Batman:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=doQNwXEGFZU
Think About the Future!
(always loved this scene).
PGL,
And no one is going to try and sell those long term bonds when current rates are higher?Post Comment