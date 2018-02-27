Robert Waldmann | February 27, 2018 1:15 pm



Many Conservatives concede that the Conservative movement has gone bad. But they still insist that those of us who have been arguing this for decades were wrong for decades roughly until Trump came along. They find the case of famous conservative Dinesh D’Souza distinctly inconvenient.

Washington Post Op-ed columnist Max Boot wrote “@DineshDSouza is indicative of the downward trajectory of conservatism. He made his name with a well-regarded 1991 book denouncing political correctness and championing liberal education. Now he’s mocking school shooting survivors.”

Provoking this devastating twitter thread by Angus Johnson

Which includes “As editor of the Dartmouth Review, @MaxBoot, D’Souza published an attack on affirmative action written in fake black slang. It was titled “Dis Sho Ain’t No Jive, Bro.””

and notes that “D’Souza himself went from the Dartmouth Review to prominent jobs in the Heritage Foundation and the Reagan administration.”

Update: Max Boot (who is not a putz) actually accepts English criticism (but not the yiddish insult). This is a rare event on Twitter. Unless it is unique.

New York Times columnist Bari Weiss took a more direct approach arguing that D’Souza is a new addition to the US Conservative movement “I know I should be over it, but the speed at which the organized conservative movement became the ideological home of Marion Le Pen, Seb Gorka, Nigel Farage, Dinesh D’Souza and their ilk remains shocking to me.”

I could just note the Johnson tweet above — he was a star of the movement back in the 80s, but I do like this extraordinarily brief 10 tweet thread by Jeet Heer which includes “I could go on and on” (and truer words were never tweeted).

They can admit that their movement has gone wrong, but they won’t yet admit that we told them so again and again and again.