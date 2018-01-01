Dan Crawford | January 1, 2018 4:13 pm



Via Robert Waldmann via Paul Krugman: The central fact of U.S. political economy, the source of our exceptionalism, is that lower-income whites vote for politicians who redistribute income upward and weaken the safety net because they think the welfare state is for nonwhites to Noah’s opinion : A few people have noticed me tweeting a lot more about racial/cultural issues in the last two years, and less about the nuts and bolts of economics. Well, let me explain why.