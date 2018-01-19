run75441 | January 19, 2018 10:33 pm



In case you forgot, a neighbor of Senator Rand Paul was charged with assaulting him. And the reason? Rene Boucher was angry by seeing the 55-year-old senator stack brush near Boucher’s property.

An attorney for Boucher did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Boucher faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted, but in the plea agreement federal prosecutors said they would seek a sentence of 21 months in prison. Appears to be excessive.

“Assaulting a member of Congress is an offense we take very seriously,” Josh Minkler, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in the statement. “Those who choose to commit such an act will be held accountable.”

I am surprised this does not happen more often as our representatives demonstrate a large degree of arrogance with their constituents.