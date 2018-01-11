Our President Talking About Immigration
“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to these people, referring to African countries and Haiti. He then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met Wednesday.
and the excuse?
“Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people,” spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement issued after The Washington Post first reported Trump’s remarks. “. . .Like other nations that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation.”
And the argument?
I guess merit based means you can not come from a shithole country. Immigrants assimilate into our country over a generation. The children do so more than the parents. Immigrants bring youth and lower our median age over time which translates into a more vibrate workforce. We need a younger population. What scares Trump and many Republicans is their eventually being in the minority as white people.
Graham is not what I would call a strong advocate and he would sell out to Trump or party lines over country in a flash.
“Graham and Durbin thought they would be meeting with Trump alone and were surprised to find immigration hard-liners such as Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) at the meeting. The meeting was impromptu and came after phone calls Thursday morning, Capitol Hill aides said.
So much for bipartisanship.
Look at Canada or Australia’s points (merit) system. You get points for knowing english (or in the case of Canada French), education, work experience as well as age (less points as you get older). There are also some points for having family in the country. What essentially that would mean that you have to be more skilled that a taxi driver to immigrate
And they came from “shithole countries too?
Note that to get the points you would be qualified for more than a taxi driver etc. You would have to search to see what immigrants from what countries Canada and Australia admit. But with the points rules it rules out folks with the equivalent of only HS educations. Points are scale from 5 for HS to 25 for a Phd and 23 for a Masters. Further you must realistically be under 45 to be admitted. Plus Canada requires sufficient funds 22k canadian for a family of 4 http://workpermit.com/immigration/canada/canada-federal-skilled-worker-program-points-requirements
Note that 67 points are required and field gives 5 points for close but not immediate family members.
2012 figures for source countries to Canada. in order , Phillipenes, China, India, Us, Iran, Hati, Pakistan, France and the UK. https://www.loc.gov/law/help/points-based-immigration/canada.php
Australia is moving to a requirement that you have a job offer to immigrate.
for all countries: https://www.loc.gov/law/help/points-based-immigration/index.php
Sounds precisely like Mr. Kimel’s posts without the “shithole” specificity, Mr. Trump is just more direct, blunt, & makes no pretenses.
"Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?"

Easy. Because Democrats believe they will become Democrat voters. Get them on welfare, then accuse Republicans of cutting welfare and call them racist. Rinse and repeat every election.