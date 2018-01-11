run75441 | January 11, 2018 6:41 pm



“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to these people, referring to African countries and Haiti. He then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met Wednesday.

and the excuse?

“Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people,” spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement issued after The Washington Post first reported Trump’s remarks. “. . .Like other nations that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation.”

And the argument?

I guess merit based means you can not come from a shithole country. Immigrants assimilate into our country over a generation. The children do so more than the parents. Immigrants bring youth and lower our median age over time which translates into a more vibrate workforce. We need a younger population. What scares Trump and many Republicans is their eventually being in the minority as white people.

Graham is not what I would call a strong advocate and he would sell out to Trump or party lines over country in a flash.

“Graham and Durbin thought they would be meeting with Trump alone and were surprised to find immigration hard-liners such as Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) at the meeting. The meeting was impromptu and came after phone calls Thursday morning, Capitol Hill aides said.

So much for bipartisanship.