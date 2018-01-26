Open thread Jan. 26, 2018 Dan Crawford | January 26, 2018 7:13 am Comments (5) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
As appalling as Trump’s immigration proposal is the Democrats really are going to blow this. And it is going to be because of how horrible the Democrats are. Here is Dick Durbin:
The silver lining, since hearing this I now understand why Democrats are against Chained CPI. It reminds African Americans of being chained up on plantations.
Dick, there are 100 better reasons to use a more precise and nuanced term in place of “chain migration” and you certainly did not pick one of those 100. Your job is not to convince African-Americans or other minorities that we need to keep “chain migration”. Your job is to convince the white folk, like Trump, who are a few generations removed – but products of “chain migration” – that such a policy is good for America.
Clinton: Well my husband is a well known sexual harasser and I’ve put up with him all these years. The campaign staff will have to similarly deal with Strider.
Jay:
I always found the holy rollers to be the worst of the bunch. If I read this correctly, they did take action on his transgressions. Typical practice in industry.
“The woman was moved out of the office where she had been working with Strider, one source said, and the faith adviser was punished by having his pay docked for several weeks, having his title changed and being required to undergo sexual harassment training.”
“The woman was moved out of the office where she had been working with Strider”
Punish the victim of sexual harassment. Standard HRC practice.
“After the 2008 campaign, Strider was tasked to lead Correct the Record, an independent group that looked to rebut claims about Clinton as she prepared for her 2016 presidential run.”
You think Strider got that position without the help of HRC?
Jay:
Non sequitur to your last comment.
1. The lady was moved out of the office where she had been working with Strider.
2. The faith adviser was punished by having his pay docked for several weeks.
3. Had his title changed which usually means he was demoted.
4. Was required to undergo sexual harassment training a normal practice.
There was nothing that says the lady was punished and you are making things up. Personnel handled it just shy of him being fired. Typically, the next step would be his being fired.Post Comment