I fear this business of the Democrats holding the whole government hostage may end in disaster for the party. Shutting down the government is the kind of foolishness expected of the Republican Party. You cannot hold shutting government over the nation’s heads every time you want something. Least of all over a group whose legality of merely staying in this country is questionable (almost nobody decent doesn’t support them staying).
Are they trying to alienate the public from the Dreamers — by making them the uncomfortable guests? Or may we are trying to renege the Democratic Party’s future — just as it was pulling out far in front of the Republicans; trying to turn the tide back in favor of the No-Nothing party.
Just how long are the Democrats willing to hold out disrupting the government for everybody else in order to back people whose legal tenure here is not secured yet — eroding support both for the Dreamers and the newly strengthening Democrat Party at the same time. Potential disaster. The Republicans will wait forever as long as they Dems self-imploding — no skin off their backs!!!
Rule of Law Can’t Ignore Human Costs
by Tyler Cowen
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2018-01-17/rule-of-law-can-t-ignore-human-costs
“The rule of law does not mean that more and more resources must go into enforcing the laws. It does not require a speed camera on every corner, or that everyone with expired prescription drugs in his or her bathroom need be prosecuted. It does not mandate any particular level of federal immigration raids, or inspection of worker credentials, to ensure that illegal migrants do not get jobs. Those are separate questions, governed by a mix of practical considerations and justice.”
http://jaredbernsteinblog.com/a-few-thoughts-on-the-political-economy-of-a-govt-shutdown/
"These government shutdowns feed into a narrative that is not politically neutral." The more people believe the government is fundamentally dysfunctional, the more they'll be OK with de-funding and shrinking it (cutting tax revenues), turning federal programs over to states ("block grants"), and generally accepting the R's narrative of a feckless government sector that wastes your tax dollars. Why, they can't even keep the lights on!