JOLTS report confirms November payrolls strength

I’m changing my presentation of JOLTS data somewhat compared with the last year or two. At this point I’ve pretty much beaten the dead horses of (1) “job openings” are soft and unreliable data, and should be ignored in contrast with the hard “hires” series; and (2) the overall trend is that of late expansion but no imminent downturn.So let’s start a little differently, by comparing nonfarm payrolls from the jobs report with what should theoretically be identical data: total hires minus total separations in the JOTLS report, monthly (first graph) and quarterly (second graph):

While there can be a considerable disparity in any one month, once we start looking longer term there is an incredibly tight fit.

For our immediate purposes, it’s likely that the strength in the JOLTS hiring data over the last several months is the same trend as the very good post-hurricane October and November jobs reports, both of which showed that more than 200,000 jobs had been added. While any given month can be off significantly, it’s a fair bet that when the December JOLTS report is released in one month, it too will be weaker, just as was the December jobs report.