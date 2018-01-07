How Trump Killed The Anti-Government Protests In Iran

By very strongly and publicly supporting them and dragging the matter to the UN Security Council Of course, his supporters have been praising his “strong action” in comparison with Obama’s quiet approach to the 2009 demonstrations, meant to reduce accusations of the demonstraters being US pawns. Those demos went on a long time with large numbers eventually killed. In this case, Trump has made the government’s case, and the demos seem to have all but stopped since he took his strong tweeting “action.”

As it is, maybe he did them a favor as clearly the government has been prepared to crack down. Only 20 and one security person) this time. His strong action has reduced the ultimate bloodshed.

Barkley Rosser