Of course the statue contains a myth on the tablet. At the time Chinese could not enter the US nor could Japanese. Also if the customs examiner thought the person would become a public charge they could be sent back. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ellis_Island Note the reference in the Wikipedia article on becoming a public charge as a ground of inadmissibility (admittedly a subjective judgement) Also some diseases were grounds for being sent back. Apparently the article says immigrants were supposed to have $20 with them.
It is not clear when these restrictions were first enforced but likley not before the 19th century. Plus of course for a long time if you were Canadian or Mexican you could just ride your horse across the border. I suspect fences were an early 20th century thing..
So there is the national myth and the true historical reality, as with many things. Let alone the issue of melting pot which did not really happen with rural areas until WWI and WWII.
Cute.
Having lived in France for 4 years, I am not thinking that the French are very upset about others forming judgments related to the qualities of foreign countries. Except for the rather abundant supply of cheap nannies for the 16th, 17th and 18th, they did not seem favorably impressed by their former African colonies. They often used very Trumpian language to describe these places.
They going to send it to Libya since they and Obama created the conditions that have brought back slavery there?
Or maybe Haiti, since they are still forcing the descendants of their slaves on that island to pay them reparations for killing their French slavemasters?
Or maybe to Vietnam as reparations for the first Vietnam war for independence?
And are you as ignorant of history as that remark makes you seem?
Karl:
If you are speaking of Spencer, I would reconsider your comment. I have read Spencer for a long time and have found his knowledge to be superior on economic issues. I like this remark as it basically confirms what the world already knows, America has forsaken its destiny for a bigot and a racist.
Lyle:
Who built the transcontinental railroad in the 19 century? Just like who picks our veggies and fruit, it certainly was not a majority of white Americans doing it. Maybe the Chinese? “The history of Chinese Americans or the history of ethnic Chinese in the United States relates to the three major waves of Chinese immigration to the United States with the first beginning in the 19th century. Chinese immigrants in the 19th century worked as laborers, particularly on the transcontinental railroad, such as the Central Pacific Railroad. They also worked as laborers in the mining industry, and suffered racial discrimination at every level of society. While industrial employers were eager to get this new and cheap labor, the ordinary white public was stirred to anger by the presence of this “yellow peril”. Despite the provisions for equal treatment of Chinese immigrants in the 1868 Burlingame Treaty, political and labor organizations rallied against the immigration of what they regarded as a degraded race and “cheap Chinese labor”. Newspapers condemned the policies of employers, and even church leaders denounced the entrance of these aliens into what was regarded as a land for whites only.”
The exclusion did not happen till 1882 and again in 1892.
Yes it was a grass roots movement that lead to Chinese exclusion which only was repealed in 1942 due to WWII.
Only to be replaced by the Japanese internment orders.
which goes to show that “racism” is endemic to the human condition.
but it’s one thing to work against racism, and it’s another to work yourself up into a holier than thou image of yourself as opposed to all those racists out there.
consider Emma Lazarus’poem not as a description of what we are, but as what we stive to be. Just like Jefferson’s “all men are created equal.”
He may or may not have quite realized that what he was saying did not describe his own beliefs about blacks… but there is other evidence that he knew slavery was wrong… and as in many things… had to leave it up to other generations to perfect our understanding.
a work in progress.