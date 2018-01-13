Trump has not formally proposed any new resources or spending, typically the starting point for any emergency response. He promised to roll out a “really tough, really big, really great” advertising campaign to spread awareness about addiction, but that has yet to take shape. And key public health and drug posts in the administration remain vacant, so it’s not clear who has the authority to get new programs moving.

A senior White House official said that the president has used the “bully pulpit” to bring urgency to the crisis, and if there’s one thing you want for your cause these days, it’s Donald Trump talking about it. Also it’s the equivalent of thoughts and prayers. By the way, Congress hasn’t really appropriated anything either, so this is a whole-of-government neglect.

Meanwhile, there’s a class divide among those suffering. Those with the means can get better treatment, in New York City and likely nationwide. The poor have to line up for their methadone treatment every day, putting extreme hassle into their lives.

The story is that an epidemic affecting white people would lead to a far more robust response than one that only affects minorities. With the opioid epidemic that’s only partially true.