Are wages poised to rise sharply in 2018 ?
For the first time since the Great Recession my wage equation says average hourly earnings growth should be higher than the actual data shows. Moreover, the fitted value is rising sharply. Each of the three variables in the equation — the unemployment rate, capacity utilization and inflation expectations — is now pushing the fitted value higher. This is the first time since that the fitted value is both above the actual growth of average hourly earnings the Great Recession and rising sharply. Rising wages should contribute to higher nominal income growth and this in turn is a major determinate of bond yields.
In your posted text you call it your “wage equation” but under the chart it says “… moving average of unemployment rate & capacity utilization”.
Not to mention that the vertical axis isn’t even labeled.
So where’s your chart for wages? or does the unemployment rate and capacity rate = wages? or are you overlaying your wage equation result on a chart of some index combination of capacity utilization and unemployment rate (labeled “actual” on your chart)? Or is the chart description under the chart wrongly identified?
If your chart is comparing apples to apples, then in any event Isn’t the more relevant point that your “wage” equation so grossly undershot “actuals” from ~ 2008 until now… for 8 or 9 years?
I also note on eye-ball inspection that”
Until the 1980ish peak your equation lagged “actual” + growth 2/3 times and peaked above “actual” on the last peak.
But after the 1985 lows & before the 2008ish period, the + “actuals” growth lagged (reverse of prior periods) your equation 2/3 times and also peaked above “actuals in 2/3 cases .
Have you done a residuals analysis with the std dev so that your data can be objectively marked to “actuals”?
It is a 3 year moving average of the CPI, not of all three variables. The index is a regression based index of the three variable.
What the gap between the fitted value and actual value after the Great Recession demonstrate is that wages are sticky and that neither labor or capital actually cut wages, they just let them stay flat until they get back to normal The question I wonder about is that because we had a period where actual wages were above the fitted value will we now offset with a similar gap withe the fitted above actual values. I doubt it.
The actual and fitted vale are charted on the same axis, as they have about the same values.
Spencer,
thanks, but still clear as mud. When you use visuals (like charts) it’s no only customary but required to label each plotted variable and it’s axis values, as well as make sue there’s no discrepancies in the chart name and the data is visualizes.
So the reason you can’t run residuals analysis is your comparing aples and pears. or avocado’s
Worthless chart imo.
I do not understand what you fail to see.
I clearly pointed out that both series are charted on the same axis.
Second, if you look at the labels above the chart it shows that both are year-over-year change.
Why is that so hard to comprehend?
You make a good point that the bottom definition should be unemployment rate first, capacity utilization second and the three year moving average of the CPI last so as to limit misunderstanding.Post Comment