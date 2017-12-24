The Poland Peoblem: How A Good Economy Does Not Guarantee A Good Politics

This is personal and professional. My wife and I have the third edition of our comparative economics textbook now in press at MIT Press. We have chapters on transition economies, and one is on the Polish economy. The standard story is that Poland has been the great success story of transition (now accepted to be over pretty much everywhere for awhile now). It adopted largely western market capitalist institutions successfully, while avoiding mistakes made by other transition economies. It avoided dismantling its social safety net. It was careful about privatizing state-owned enterprises, and in fact continues to have a higher percentage of its output run by them compared to most other such economies, with this tied to its lower rate of corruption than many of them. While it joined the EU, it avoided giving up its currency, which allowed it to devalue and preserve economic growth even as EU nations fell into recession.
Indeed, the ultimate economic success of Poland came during the Great Recession when it was the only nation that did not go into recession at all, steadily growing even through the pit of 2009. It was the first Soviet bloc transition nation to come out of its transition recession, with a reasonably functioning parliamentary democracy, and it has outperformed all the rest economically. In 2007, its president, Lech Kaczynski of the conservative Law and Justice Party, signed the Lisbon Treaty, which allows the EU to enforce judicial independence and other features of western democracy. Later he would die in a plane crash in Russia, which led to his twin brother, the party’s current leader to formulate conspiracy theories that Russia was behind the crash. A souring of attitudes came over the party as it went into a period out of power. But Poland would become one of the most respected members of the EU, with a former president, Donald Tusk, now an EU leader.
On returning to power the Law and Justice party has followed a new track, obsessed by conspiracy theories, it has turned against Russians, Muslims, and Jews, but loves Donald Trump as well as the also neo-authoritarian regime of Victor Orban in Hungary (who is pro-Russia in contrast with the Poles). Both now thumb their noses at the EU and its rules. The latest for Poland is a new law that allows the government to remove half the judges and otherwise take firm control of the judicial system in a way violating Section 7 of the Lisbon Treaty. The EU has formally condemned this move under the treaty, with tis setting up a possible loss of voting rights in the EU for Poland. But the government seems not to care and is more committed to pursuing its nationalistic and authoritarian policies.
An irony of the current situation is that one of the politicians driving the changes. Stanislaw Piotrowicz, was a prosecutor during the period of Communist rule prior to 1989 who helped put dissidents in jail. The irony here is the extreme anti-communism of the Law and Justice party.
What is mysterious is that there is not some obvious economic crisis or problem that is driving this “populist” political trend. Again, economic inequality is not high and corruption is low. The unemployment rate could be lower, but the economy has seen much growth reasonably well distributed, and it is broadly stable without inflation or major control by foreigners, even the hated German neighbors.
That said, one subtle issue of economics may be playing into this, even if it still seems to be secondary. Moving out of the Soviet bloc into the EU has changed the frame of reference. Whereas preciously the Poles could see themselves as better off economically than the politically dominating Soviets. Now they compare themselves to higher income Germany, France, and the UK. Indeed, an irony of the UK Brexit movement is that a motivating element in it has been anger over immigrant “Polish plumbers” supposedly undercutting good local Brits in the job market. The Poles are going elsewhere than Poland to better themselves economically, and this may well provide a backdrop that supports the current dark political trend.
I agree mostly and have watched he political right wing’s rise in Poland with interests precisely because Poland wasn’t seriously adversely affected by the Global Great Recession.
What interests me therefore is why the majority of the population elects representatives supporting the conservative elements.
I’m not close enough or informed enough to know what the reasons are, but surmise that its primarily due to propaganda by the right… which I’m sure includes the propaganda related to the relative comparisons having shifted to the western European power houses — Germany in particular.
From my acquaintances who are resettled Poles in the US (only two, one of whom is a mid 40’s female professional with global work experience and education), and my long time acquaintances in Germany, the ethnic animosities of Germans with Poles, eah with the other are extreme, even though as in the US ethnic and racial animosities, unfounded.
I think this plays into the right wing propaganda in Poland as it also plays into it in Germany’s far right propaganda… emotions run deep and from my experience dominate election cycles. Rationalism has never been an attribute of political party candidates.
I do not have a definite answer, but part of it is the strength of the Catholic Church, which reinforces a conservative anti-Semitic nationalism.
The Poles seriously dislike both the Germans (Lutheran) and the Russians (Orhodox), both of whom conquered and ruled them in the past century, as well as earlier during the partition of Poland. Ironically there slowness in privatizing state-owned enterprises, combined with some limits on foreign direct investment, were heavily motivated by not wanting either Germans or Russians taking control of their firms.
In terms of the economy, while they avoided recession, their growth has slowed somewhat in the last few years, which has weakened that economics support. They do not feel like rhey are catching up with Western Europe anymore.