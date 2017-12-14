(Dan here…Lifted from Robert’s Stochastic Thoughts)

Sunday, December 03, 2017

Republicans Reject the NFL, the CIA and the FBI

I forget who said she never expected that, after the national divorce, liberals would get custody of the NFL. But it’s beyond that. Now Republicans reject the CIA and the FBI too. Donald Trump sometimes sounds like a paranoid 60s hippy claiming he is being persecuted by the evil FBI (except some of them really were persecuted).So what else can they reject and abandon ? Hmm the flag. Some of it is blue like blue states — they can’t have that, and some is commie red. So they will probably decide to purify it.

I can’t wait to see Republicans wave their white flag.