Guess Which Schools and Degrees Produce the Most Student Loan Defaults? Hint: It’s Not the Humanities
“Twenty-four of the top thirty with the highest default rates are cosmetology schools.” … “The “campus,” in Niagara Falls, NY, is a two-story building abutted by a Burger King, “Military Liquors,” and a place called the “People’s Casino Gold Mine.” ”
“In 2014 there were apparently 71 students enrolled plus 84 students in repayment and 19 in default, a default rate of 22.6 percent. This puts them at number 389 on the list, sandwiched right between Lil Lou’s Beauty and Barber College LLC and the Olympian Academy of Cosmetology (no, I’m not making this up). ”
“Classes include, among other things, “Keyboarding” I, II, III, and IV. ” … “These “Academic Programs” lie at the heart of the student loan program. Basic typing and computer literacy skills are likely necessary for these jobs but, judging by the ages of the people hanging outside the school, they’re likely to know how to operate web-based software. They can probably type just fine but if they can’t then Google returns 11.3 million entries for “free online typing class.”
