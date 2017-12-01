Open thread Dec. 1, 2017 Dan Crawford | December 1, 2017 9:04 am Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Some NFL players are supposedly kicking around a proposal by the league to donate $100 million, over seven years, to charities — possibly to buy (flag kneeling) peace.
I commented on the story that $100 million is literally 1/1,400,000th of our economic output over seven years. (Correct my math if I’m wrong — seems fantastic).
A billion dollars is 1/20,000th of $20 trillion annual output. $100 million is 1/200/000th X 7 years.
http://click.e.theroot.com/?qs=6162f060a4573533c533b7c538650825195aef4d1d347ed9965687b8eb6b9d8dd8d36a8ca1b6530279bfd04a70caea6ac0cb0acc7c55ada4Post Comment