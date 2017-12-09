November Jobs Report: good month, same caveats

- +228,000 jobs added
- U3 unemployment rate unchanged at 4.1%
- U6 underemployment rate rose +0.1% from 7.9% to 8.0%
- Not in Labor Force, but Want a Job Now: rose +53,000 from 5.175 million to 5.238 million
- Part time for economic reasons: rose +48,000 from 4.753 million to 4.801 million
- Employment/population ratio ages 25-54: rose +0.2% from 78.8% to 79.0%
- Average Weekly Earnings for Production and Nonsupervisory Personnel: rose +$.0.5 from a downwardly revised $22.19 to $22.24, up +2.4% YoY. (Note: you may be reading different information about wages elsewhere. They are citing average wages for all private workers. I use wages for nonsupervisory personnel, to come closer to the situation for ordinary workers.)
Trump specifically campaigned on bringing back manufacturing and mining jobs. Is he keeping this promise?
- Manufacturing jobs rose by +31,000 for an average of +15,000 a month vs. the last seven years of Obama’s presidency in which an average of 10,300 manufacturing jobs were added each month.
- Coal mining jobs fell -400 for an average of -15 a month vs. the last seven years of Obama’s presidency in which an average of -300 jobs were lost each month
September was revised upward by +20,000. October was revised downward by -17,000, for a net change of +3,000.
- the average manufacturing workweek was unchanged at 40.9 hours. This is one of the 10 components of the LEI.
- construction jobs increased by +24,000. YoY construction jobs are up +184,000.
- temporary jobs increased by +16,300.
- the number of people unemployed for 5 weeks or less increased by +121,000 from 2,129,000 to 2,250,000. The post-recession low was set al,ost two years ago at 2,095,000.
- Overtime was unchanged at 3.5 hours.
- Professional and business employment (generally higher- paying jobs) increased by +46,000 and is up +548,000 YoY.
- the index of aggregate hours worked in the economy rose by 0.1% from 115.4 to 115.5.
- the index of aggregate payrolls rose by 0.4% from 171.1 to 171.7.
- the alternate jobs number contained in the more volatile household survey increased by +183,000 jobs. This represents an increase of- 1,187,000 jobs YoY vs. 2,071,000 in the establishment survey.
- Government jobs rose by 7,000.
- the overall employment to population ratio for all ages 16 and up fell -0.1% from 60.2% to 60.1 m/m and is up + 0.3% YoY.
- The labor force participation rate was unchanged m/m and is also unchanged YoY at 62.7%
So: a good report, doing nothing to alter my opinion that we are late in the expansion, and that the next recession is at grave risk of including actual wage deflation.
From Bonddad
A few points:
There are now large categories of jobs, both part-time and full time, that can’t provide for living and are paying below or close to minimum wage (plantation economy jobs). it looks like under neoliberalism this is the fastest growing category of jobs.
Examples are Uber and Lift jobs (which are as close to predatory scam as one can get) . Many jobs in service industry, especially retail. See for example
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/02/16/jobs-earn-less-than-minimum-wage_n_2689419.html
They should probably be calculated separately as “distressed employment”, or something like that.
Also in view of “seasonal adjustments” the number of created jobs is probably meaningless.
Likbez,
You have no idea what you are talking about. I have several employees who moonlight doing deliveries al a uber. They brag about $25+ per hour and are turning down rides. It’s a boon, not a bane for workers.Post Comment