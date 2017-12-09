November Jobs Report: good month, same caveats

This was a good report on most metrics. Under the headlines, it was slightly weaker than apparent. While the prime age participation rate rose to a new expansion high, measures of underemployment weakened slightly.

Meanwhile, the revisions were of particular interest. September was initially reported as a loss, the first in 7 years, but is now +38,000. Also, there is a question as to whether we should still take into account the hurricanes, since in the past it has been reported that the aftereffects last more than 2 months. In this regard, the three month average of +170,000 is in line with the pre-hurricane average.

As usual, wage gains for nonsupervisory workers continue to stink.