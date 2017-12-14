run75441 | December 14, 2017 1:26 pm



“The FCC voted 3-2 Thursday to repeal net neutrality rules, ending Obama-era regulations that prohibited Internet providers from blocking or slowing web content.

Whereas all Internet traffic previously shared same ‘lane,’ it can now be split among different lanes with different speeds.

Those differing speeds could hurt telemedicine since it requires a ‘pretty robust connection,’ said Mei Kwong, interim executive director and policy advisor for the Center for Connected Health Policy. ‘The last thing you want is for the interaction to suddenly freeze or the audio to go out or for the picture to be pixelated.'” Modern Healthcare