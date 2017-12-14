run75441 | December 14, 2017 7:59 pm



Today is the fifth anniversary of the slaughter of the innocents at Sandy Hook Elementary School. 20 children between the ages of 6 and seven years old were shot dead as well as six adults who tried to protect them. All because this country’s politicians believes there is nothing which can be done to prevent this from happening and are in the pockets of the NRA.

Not a good day in the history of the United States. And still when these preventable tragedies happen, it is never a good time to discuss why they happened and what we can do to prevent them.