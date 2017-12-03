run75441 | December 3, 2017 9:23 pm



Pharmacy chain CVS Health has agreed to buy health insurer Aetna for $69 billion in cash and stock, retaining its current management, the companies announced late Sunday.

The deal brings together one of the largest providers of pharmacy services with the No. 3 U.S. health insurer, which together would establish a healthcare giant with more than $240 billion in annual revenue.

The CVS-Aetna deal would likely give the combined company bargaining power in negotiating with hospitals and pharmaceuticals if they chose to go in that direction. There has not been much to control the rising cost of pharmaceuticals since Congress has blocked Medicare/ACA (Part D) from negotiating pharmaceutical pricing. The possibility of more insurers combining with pharmacy retail businesses. United Healthcare may be looking to do the same.

