A path to voting yes on tax cut bill
An interview on CNBC with Rep.Tom Cole offers some insight into the path to voting yes on the tax bill…
Alhough mainstream forecasters like the Joint Committee on Taxation and University of Pennsylvania have issued unflattering analyses of GOP proposals, Cole says his tax-committee colleagues tell him other models offer sunnier results in line with his core belief that lower taxes boost the economy…
He doesn’t know what those models are, but doesn’t worry about that. He distrusts economic forecasts across the board because, he says, they’re so often wrong.
“I don’t find any of that persuasive,” he explains. “There are about as many economists as there are opinions.”
That helps him discount as merely political complaints from opponents…
One is record-setting stock prices. “I’m in the stock market,” he explains, “and I’ve sitting here watching the collective judgment of the business community.”…
“I didn’t see anything like that in the Obama years,” Cole adds.
Interesting all the blog comments on this and other blogs about the tax bill being passed by an administration that voters put into office by choice knowing in advance that a conservative congress already in control would do just what they’ve always said they would do.
Sounds like crying over spilt milk to me. The milk spilled on Nov. 3rd last year already. Who ever said or gave any impression that the conservative causes had anything to do with benevolence to the masses.
Trump rode in on his racist, white supremacy, birther stallion, not his benevolence steed, & and everybody in the nation knew this full well BEFORE (long before) they cast any votes, either in the GOP primaries or the national election.
And quite obviously the GOP movers & shakers dictate their congressional reps & and senators votes so what is everybody complaining about? This is & always has been how our “superior system” works, so what’s the beef?
And don’t worry about the remainder of the first half of Trump’s first term… it will get a lot worse.
If you want to change things, start with the Constitution.
I know my prior comment doesn’t help anything, but on the other hand I think touching base with realities is a necessary requirement to maintain even a semblance of an informed public.Post Comment