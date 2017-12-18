An interview on CNBC with Rep.Tom Cole offers some insight into the path to voting yes on the tax bill…

Alhough mainstream forecasters like the Joint Committee on Taxation and University of Pennsylvania have issued unflattering analyses of GOP proposals, Cole says his tax-committee colleagues tell him other models offer sunnier results in line with his core belief that lower taxes boost the economy…

…

He doesn’t know what those models are, but doesn’t worry about that. He distrusts economic forecasts across the board because, he says, they’re so often wrong.

“I don’t find any of that persuasive,” he explains. “There are about as many economists as there are opinions.”

That helps him discount as merely political complaints from opponents…

…

One is record-setting stock prices. “I’m in the stock market,” he explains, “and I’ve sitting here watching the collective judgment of the business community.”…

“I didn’t see anything like that in the Obama years,” Cole adds.

…