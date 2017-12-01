Just a quick note: according to the 3, 6 and 12 month moving average of Y/Y percentage change in total and core PCE price indexes, there is little to no inflation to worry about.
Where’s Waldo, er, I Mean Inflation?
by Hale Stewart (originally published at Bonddad blog)
That's just the cost of living for people who have to work to get by. If you expect your money to do your work for you, then there has been plenty of inflation. Have you looked at the stock market lately? How about the cost of A rated debt? High end real estate went through a shock 10 years ago, but there's still been plenty of inflation there, and let's not talk about the cost of symbolic art.