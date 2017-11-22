Two Powerful Women Losing Power

That would be respective Angela Merkel and Janet Yellen, both reported to have lost a lot of power in today’s Washington Post. During at least the last year, if not the last four, they have been probably the two most powerful women on the planet.
In the case of Merkel, what has happened is that she has failed to form a coalition government after last month’s election, which put her and her party in the lead, but not enough so to allow her to push through to a coalition government, with the hard right Alternative for Democracy (AfD) getting seats.in the Bundestag. She had been trying to form a “Jamaica” coalition with the Greens and the Free Democrats, but the latter withdrew from the negotiations for reasons the WaPo story did not clarify (quality of reporting at WaPo has been declining steadily for some time). Apparently she then made a last gasp effort to negotiate another “grand coalition” with the Social Democrats, but having lost a lot of support due to having been in such an arrangement prior to the last election, they refused.
It looks like she will call for another round of elections in January, and the AfD is crowing with delight for an apparent triumph on their part. I guess we shall see. In the meantime, aside from her personal embarrassment, EU-Brexit negotiations are now reportedly in a stall pattern as nobody wants to sign on to anything without a definitely in-place government in Germany to approve or disapprove of it. Merkel may yet regain her power if the January elections go more firmly her way, although she may well be forced to step aside as Kanzler der Bundes Deutsches Republik and more completely and thoroughly lose power. Many fear the results of the latter, although if it were to be due to a government led by the SocDems, many hear might cheer.
As for Janet Yellen, obviously she had already taken a hit with Donald Trump violating precedent by failing to reappoint her as Chair of the Board of Governors of the US Federal Reserve System, even though he had praised her job performance, but claimed that he needed to “make his mark.” I fear we have had all too much of that already. In any case, while she could have remained as a governor until 2024, today’s WaPo reports that she has sent a letter of resignation to Trump and will remove herself from the board when she steps down as Chair in February, thereby giving him yet another seat to fill on the board.
It is no secret that I am and long have been a great fan of Janet Yellen’s, having been the very first person to call for her appointment as Chair all the way back in 2009. I regret this decision, but understand that probably her husband, George Akerlof, is pleased and looking forward to moving back to the Berkeley hills. I wish them both the best, even as I regret her departure.
While there may be a touch of sexism in Trump’s decision, I do not think that has much to do with Merkel’s current difficulties. Nevertheless, I think it is unfortunate that these two very capable women who have wielded great power recently will not be doing so at least in the near future.
Barkley Rosser
I’m guessing you aren’t celebrating the rise in influence of a different German woman.
Both Petry’s rise and Merkel’s wane are due to the same thing – Merkel’s actions and reactions vis a vis the large number of migrants who showed up in Europe a few years ago. This a href = “http://www.spiegel.de/international/germany/migrant-crime-in-germany-focus-on-north-africa-a-1151228.html”>seems broken:
my first thought, on reading your headline, was that Theresa May would be one of the women that you were refering to…
i understand that Merkel will be calling new elections, so it seems premature to be burying her…
Sorry Bark, but I can’t let Goebbels here spout his 21st century Untermenschen’ dribble.
“On Friday, the Cologne prosecutor Ulrich Bremer in fact told me that, of the 59 suspects pinpointed so far, just four are from war-torn countries (Syria and Iraq), only 14 are in custody, and nobody has yet been charged. Nearly 600 hours of CCTV reveals very little, and there is no evidence whatsoever that the alleged attacks were planned in advance.
The refugee-as-rapist construct is the kind that has been used to demonise people throughout history. The idea is that you apply frightening characteristics to those you view as political enemies. In the 1930s Cologne’s Jews were described as ‘Untermenschen’ (inferior people) menacing European culture, before 11,000 were murdered during the Nazi Holocaust by “racially pure” Aryans, many of them beer-swilling Christians.
I’m a fan, Jess, but please admit you’re wrong
Merging racism into a wider discussion about law and order, feminism and even the future of the EU project does not make it any less objectionable. Brown men are not inherently more misogynistic or brutal than white men, and Muslims are just as likely to be family-orientated, peaceful citizens as their counterparts from other religious and cultural heritages.
Neo-Nazi groups such as Germany’s Pegida – an organisation becoming increasingly active in Britain – instead jump on the propaganda, using sacred half-truths about Cologne to spread hatred and violence. In their world, victims like Labye – white and blonde-haired – mean nothing if they are not prepared to scapegoat and lie in the cause ofp rotecting European “civilisation” from the dark invaders.”
http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/cologne-sex-assaults-muslim-rape-myths-fit-a-neo-nazi-agenda-a6872566.html
Angela Merkel is a true success story.
She grew up in East Germany, and went into government almost immediately after German reunification in 1990. She has been elected to some office ever since. Chancellor Merkel gave the German people what they wanted until she did not.
Unfortunately she could not resist doing what was politically correct when emigrants came sweeping out of the middle east and north Africa.
Her intentions were good, but all too often political leaders are blind to untended consequences. They forget that they are practitioners of the art of the possible.
The untended consequence this time was the failure of those emigrants to immediately integrate into German society.
Anyone could have seen this coming, if they were not blinded by political correctness.
Integration into a modern industrial society is at least extremely difficult if you are moving from a less developed country. The language, the helter-skelter of an industrialized country, and strange social norms would all be disorienting. Add to those that insufficient education insures unemployment.
And those emigrants never really intended to integrate, they wanted a better standard of living. But western industrial societies come as a package. Failure to conform in western societies carries heavy penalties. Sleeping outdoors in freezing weather is not that rare in the US.
Now there is trouble all over the European Union. (The increase in terrorism, crime, political upheaval, and European Union members turning on each other.)
Chancellor Merkel has brought her problems onto herself.
Mike Kimel,
http://www.spiegel.de/international/germany/migrant-crime-in-germany-focus-on-north-africa-a-1151228.html