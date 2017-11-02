The Virginia Governor’s Race

It is because even the pro-Dem national media seems to have bought into inaccurate characterizations of Northam’s positions. Most specifically, Chris Matthews on Hardball just had a guest on and they both were repeating the false claim that Northam supports taking down all Confederate monuments in the state, although accurately noting that this is a tough issue in the Commonwealth that Gillespie has been using to effect against Northam. If Gillespie wins, this issue will be part of it.
The problem is that Northam’s position is not that they should all be taken down, although he has expressed dislike of the Confederate monuments. His position is that this is a matter of local control over locally controlled statues, which is the case. He has said he would take down those “at the state level,” but there are very few Confederate monuments put up at the state level. As a matter of fact, current state law is against local control, asserting that local municipalities do not have the right to move such monuments. This is a live and hot issue in Charlottesville, where the city council voted to move the statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson off public parks. However, they city has been blocked from doing so thanks to court rulings based on current state law. This effort to move the statues is what led to the demonstrations and rioting and death in Charlottesville in August.
Of course the latest is that a Latino activist group has been forced to withdraw an ad against Gillsepie since the terror attack in New York yesterday. That ad showed minority children running from a pickup truck with a Confederate flag flying and a pro-Gillespie sign on it. Sure, nasty, but then we did see somebody killed by a Nazi running a car over somebody. Yeah, the ad was pushing the edge, but the hard fact is that the GOP has been running nasty and false ads against Northam relentlessly, which I am sick of seeing, which may be why I am boring everybody with this whiney post.
So, the Gillespie ads have been charging Northam with supporting the MS-13 gang, with horrendous photos of prisoners in El Salvador covered with ugly tattoos, with charges that Northam supports sanctuary cities, of which there are a big fat zero in Virginia. There have also been scads of ads from the NRA against Northam, although some of these look sort of silly, at least to somebody like me who does not like the NRA. So they have one where they show Northam saying, “I have a D- rating from the NRA,” with them then shattering that with “False! He has an F!” but he was speaking to people against the NRA and he has spoken strongly against the NRA, but clearly the NRA is trying to get its people out to vote.
Another worry I have is a supposed “boredom” reported by WaPo about the race, which is why I worry that this darned New York terror attack and all these statues and NRA ads will get the Trump supporters out while the Northam people sit at home going “ho hum” like we have seen in so many off-presidential years. I admit that I shall be totally disgusted if the GOP pulls this off with their awful ads and hypocrisy, aided by stupidity on the part of the national pro-Dem media, which would be a really unpleasant reminder locally of what happened nationally a year ago.
Barkley:
What can I say, Dems are naïve and lazy. They do not get mad over someone saying guns are healthy for people given the latest actions of a middle-aged white assassin or if someone demeans your Hispanic or culturally/racially different neighbor by comparing them to a terrorist. The problem is you take those NRA ads as silly rather than get pissed about their lies and making a public statement of disgust.
It may be a matter of stature Barkley as I have a much lower stature in Michigan, do not have much to lose, and can fend off the local yahoos. Nobody screws with me on the ACA or student loans and other topics. The Dems will not associate with me politically (even though they take my money) for other reasons; but, they do come to talk on topics they have not researched.
It is dangerous to take a position because you out yourself and are exposed to attacks. Northam has done so as has Gillespie. When Gillespie makes a BS statement, his folk crowd around him and take it up. When Northam responds or makes a countering and correcting claim, the crickets can be heard. Dems have no heart and seem to be quite capable of living in the status quo of lies, conjecture, supposition, and innuendo coming from the irrational, Republicans, and Trump.
Let the NRA give me an F rating, so what! As one of those crazy veterans (another one like ilsm who you called to the table) and a Marine one at that, what is the NRA going to say to me then? I do not see people saying BS to the NRA, I have credibility too, your stance is nonsense according to my experience and this is where we fail. More people have to stand up and it does not look like it is happening in Virginia.
Want to get more Dem voters out — especially minorities who don’t ever believe that anyone they vote for will do anything for them (rightly). Get them to vote for something of their own — their own ballot initiative: like Oregon voting for a higher minimum wage.
What happened in Oregon can start happening all around the country — it can be the coming thing (I never lack grandiosity). About 12 states have ballot initiatives that actually put laws on the books`– mostly with the legislature getting one crack to approve or disapprove; if disapproved, the voters get the last shot and it goes directly on to the law books.
California ballot initiatives go straight to the books.
Most (all?) other states have some form of “opinion-poll” initiatives at least.
Two lines around the block to sign petition. One line is the demonstration line — one line of people actually signing. Big fun! Can’t hold’em back!
Dem candidates should say spending too much time on a purely symbolic, non-economic statue issue is self-defeating in the long run. Stick to actually helping underprivileged out; statues can be dealt with later.
THESE FROM ON LABOR THIS WEEK:
Published November 2nd, 2017 – Amanda Lee
Democrats revealed a set of pro-labor policies in their “Better Deal” platform yesterday. These policies include a ban on all state right-to-work laws, passing a federal law that would allow federal employees to engage in collective bargaining with the same rights as their private counterparts, and banning the permanent replacement of striking workers. While the policies are unlikely to gain support in Congress, they may signal the party’s interest in making their support of unionizing more prominent. The Washington Post reports.
MORE TO THE POINT OF GOING TO THE ROOT CAUSE OF MOST NATIONAL PROBLEMS:
Why Not Hold Union Representation Elections on a Regular Schedule?
Published November 1st, 2017 – Andrew Strom
When the Obama NLRB modernized the Board’s election rules and eliminated some unnecessary delays, employers characterized the result as “ambush elections,” and insisted they would no longer have enough time to wage their anti-union campaigns. Even though the NLRB found substantial evidence that employers are generally aware of union organizing drives long before an election petition is filed, here’s a solution for employers who would like more notice of an upcoming representation election. As Samuel Estreicher and Michael Oswalt have previously suggested, why not regularly schedule representation elections the same way we regularly schedule elections for political office? There’s no magic number to how often the elections should take place, but I would propose every three years. And, the elections would occur both at unionized and non-union facilities.
Polls show that many non-union workers would like to have a union at their workplace, but each year only a tiny fraction of workers get a chance to choose …
REPUBS PUSH REGULAR RE-CERTIFICATION ELECTIONS ANYWHERE THEY CAN — LET’S INVITE THEM TO EXTEND THAT EVERYWHERE — PERFECT OPENING.
Reactivating the ability of workerS to just join a union if THEY want to — as freely as joining the library — should be the numero uno issue of our time (the true solution to “Obama’s defining issue of our time”). But it is never going to happen if someone does start not bringing it up.
R-E-P-U-L-I-C-A-N-S W-I-L-L H-A-V-E N-O P-L-A-C-E T-O H-I-D-E !!!
Sorry guys, all voting is rigged and it has been for awhile. I suspect the Virginia race is rigged………………we will see the results soon enough, though I suspect Democratic whiners heads will be scratching.
Obama did his job well, now Trump is doing his job well. Tit for tat. The Midwestern recession going on is a big clue guys and who are the bulk of Govs in those states.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-02/republicans-want-to-end-muni-bond-sales-by-businesses-stadiums
Interesting small type in the tax bill.Post Comment