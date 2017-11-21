Open thread Nov. 21, 2017 Dan Crawford | November 21, 2017 10:27 am Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
A NEW POLL TAX
“In nine states, Republican legislators have enacted laws that disenfranchise anyone with outstanding legal fees or court fines. For example, in Alabama more than 100,000 people who owe money – roughly 3 percent of the state’s voting-age population – have been struck from voting rolls.
“This is unconstitutional. In 1964, the 24th amendment abolished the poll tax, a Jim Crow tactic used to bar poor blacks from voting.”
* * * * * *
I just read a book about Putin’s Russia — how any (all) opposition is either faked or systematically clamped down. I think the Republican party is getting secret advice from Russia.
The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia
by Masha Gessen
Donald Trump’s Response to Disaster Aid for California: Nothing
Kevin DrumNov. 20, 2017
“A few weeks ago, California requested $7.4 billion in disaster aid following the massive series of wildfires in the northern part of the state that killed 43 people and destroyed nearly 9,000 structures. Actually, let’s back up. That’s not quite accurate. California’s Democratic governor, its two Democratic senators, and its 39 Democratic members of Congress asked for $7.4 billion. With only one exception, California’s Republican delegation boycotted a request for disaster funding for their own state.”
* * * * * *
Republicans are anti-Americans.