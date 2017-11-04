- +261,000 jobs added
- U3 unemployment rate down -0.1% from 4.2% to 4.1%
- U6 underemployment rate down -0.3 from 8.2% to7.9%
- Not in Labor Force, but Want a Job Now: down -443,000 from 5.628 million to 5.135 million
- Part time for economic reasons: down -369,000 from 5.122 million to 4.753 million
- Employment/population ratio ages 25-54: down -0.1% from 78.9% to 78.8%
- Average Weekly Earnings for Production and Nonsupervisory Personnel: down -$.0.1 from $22.23 to $22.22, up +2.4% YoY. (Note: you may be reading different information about wages elsewhere. They are citing average wages for all private workers. I use wages for nonsupervisory personnel, to come closer to the situation for ordinary workers.)
Trump specifically campaigned on bringing back manufacturing and mining jobs. Is he keeping this promise?
- Manufacturing jobs rose by +24,000 for an average of +14,000 a month vs. the last seven years of Obama’s presidency in which an average of 10,300 manufacturing jobs were added each month.
- Coal mining jobs were unchanged for an average of +250 a month vs. the last seven years of Obama’s presidency in which an average of -300 jobs were lost each month
August was revised upward by +39,000. September was also revised upward by +51,000, for a net change of +90,000.
- the average manufacturing workweek rose +0.2 hours from 40.8 hours to 41.0. This is one of the 10 components of the LEI.
- construction jobs increased by +11,000. YoY construction jobs are up +187,000.
- temporary jobs increased by +18,300.
- the number of people unemployed for 5 weeks or less decreased by -97,000 from 2,226,000 to 2,129,000. The post-recession low was set al,ost two years ago at 2,095,000.
- Overtime rose +0.2 hours to 3.5 hours.
- Professional and business employment (generally higher- paying jobs) increased by +50,000 and is up +546,000 YoY.
- the index of aggregate hours worked in the economy rose by 0.2 from 107.4 to 107.6
- the index of aggregate payrolls rose by 0.8 from 176.5 to 177.3 .
- the alternate jobs number contained in the more volatile household survey decreased by -484,000 jobs. This represents an increase of 1,959,000 jobs YoY vs. 2,004,000 in the establishment survey.
- Government jobs rose by 900.
- the overall employment to population ratio for all ages 16 and up fell -0.2% from 60.4% to 60.2 m/m and is up +0.5% YoY.
- The labor force participation rate fell -0.4% m/m and is down -0.1% YoY from 63.1% to 62.7%.
Bottom line: the late cycle deceleration in YoY employment gains is continuing, and outright wage deflation come the next recession looms ever larger.
— From Bonddad
Here’s my inflation-adjusted 2 cents.
First, the 3, 6 and 12 month moving average of establishment job growth is slightly above 150,000/month:
Be careful with yry wages. They have been growing at 3% since July. The real mystery is why they were so weak in March-June. That still doesn’t make sense and might get revised out. The BLS is horrible with wages and turning points.
The U-6 falling 1.6% yry is crazy.
Brett:
