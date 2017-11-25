Not up for Debate in the Debate Over Net Neutrality
I think of the debate over net neutrality as a fight over the rules of the game where the game is the delivery of information and entertainment. There are big corporations arguing all sides of the issue. All of them are happy to explain how the position they advocate will benefit the public. But nobody seems interested in discussing issues pertaining to the very bedrock on which the communication industry is based. That bedrock is the right of the way that providers use to place their cable through private and government property, and the right to keep others off specific bands of the public airwaves. I’m not advocating any particular change or position, mind you. I haven’t put any real thought into what is, at best an infinitesimally unlikely hypothetical question. But if rules are up for debate and can be changed, surely the uncompensated and often involuntary transfer of property rights from the public deserves some consideration. This is particularly true when the beneficiaries of said transfers used to be heavily regulated for the benefit of those from whom the property rights had been transferred.
For physical cable and the like there are franchise fees paid to the local government for the right to put the lines up. For using your property if you look at the deed for the property you will find that in exchange for service the entity gets the right to an easement to provide service. Radiowaves are different but for a licensed service there is a license fee involved.
So I would argue with the whole point you make it is the use of rights of way is paid for by both fees to local government and in the service agreement provided for the use (just like for electricity and gas and water and old fashioned land line telephones)
Yes, in some, not all cases, the company pays use fees. But that only pays for the use of private property. In addition, companies are also given a separate monopoly right that they don’t pay for. No one else can string a competing cable. It is this additional monopoly right that they don’t pay for that justifies government regulation and neutrality.
Which may have made sense when almost everyone did use those services. But you can have a phone line and a cable line going to your house without being a user of either service.
Or… build yourself a home. Then a new subdevelopment goes up nearby. You might find yourself having the cable and phone companies stringing cable across your land to get to the new subdevelopment even if you yourself do not use either service. Now, perhaps that is no different than having part of your property eminent domained for the building of a road you will never drive on, or a baseball stadium for a team you don’t care to watch, or whatever. But is that really a good reason for taking away the landowner’s rights? I can see arguments in favor, and I can see arguments against. But I don’t see a debate. Now would be a fine time for such a debate.Post Comment