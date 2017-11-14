Robert Waldmann | November 14, 2017 8:20 pm



We have virtually reached the singularity when virtual reality supplants reality.

Do android phones dream of electoral sheeple ?

What is reality and is there an app for that ?

Russian Ministry of Defence: “irrefutable evidence that there is no struggle against terrorism as the whole global community believes. The US are actually covering the ISIS combat units to recover their combat capabilities”

Nerd: Twitter users quickly noticed one of the images used as evidence came from another source — a YouTube video of gameplay from the mobile phone video game “AC-130 Gunship Simulator.”

Nerds Rule !

Nerd in basement to nerd’s mom: I’m not geeking out with a video game. I am researching potential Russian propaganda so I can join the glorious twitter struggle for truth justice and ethics in gamer journalism.

If this weirdness drives me nuts, will I notice the difference ?

The tweet has been sent down the memory hole. Of course the ironies are

1) Orwell imagined 1984 without computers

2) computers are not only useulf tools to monitor and control the masses but also the internet with true freedom of the press (with word-press) and revolutionary facebook groups overthrowing Mubarak and all that.

3) hard disks can be wiped but the memory hole now leads to the google cache

4) no I am not a ‘bot. I am a real live human being.