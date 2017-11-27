I am so thankful that I am an economic blogger

A few days late for Thanksgiving, but … like a lot of people, I woke up to a real nightmare one year ago. One decision I made for mental health purposes was to focus like a laser beam on the economy rather than have my blood boil over each day by each new atrocity.

In the last few months it has occurred to me over and over to be extremely thankful that I am writing about the one aspect of America that isn’t going straight to hell.