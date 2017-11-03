Donna Brazile’s Trash Talking HRC
Nancy LeTourneau at Washington Monthly has an article up on HRC and her running for the presidency. It is a worthy read as it refutes Donna Brazile and Elizabeth Warrens accusations using Open Secrets (Hillary Victory Fund) on HRC funding the DNC and the states in addition to when she took control.
Here is what is in question as written by Nancy Letourneau:
“So it is not unusual for a nominee to exert control over the DNC once they have been chosen. As CNN reported, that transition began in June 2016, when Clinton had secured enough votes to win the nomination. Brazile’s own account of her conversation with Gary Gensler, the chief financial officer of Hillary’s campaign, happened after the Democratic Convention—meaning that the transition had already taken place.
Brazile does, however, suggest that the agreement she reviewed in August 2016 had been signed in August 2015. It has now become apparent that she needs to share what she saw with the public, because in releasing John Podesta’s hacked emails, Wikileaks provided the final template for the 2015 agreement between the Clinton campaign, the DNC and state parties. The emails to which the document were attached include talking points to share with state parties encouraging them to sign up. Nowhere in the text of the agreement is there any reference to the kind of control of the DNC by the Clinton campaign that Brazile wrote about.“
As Nancy said, it is time for Donna to release the document she is claiming gives the control.
The funding as can be found in Open Secrets:
“Amount raised – $529,943,912
Beneficiaries:
Clinton campaign – $158,200,000
DNC – $107,533,318
State parties – 38 states each received between $2,494,000 and $3,423,484”
“Brazile also recounts the concerns raised about the Hillary Victory Fund by Politico in May 2016 about money from the fund not getting to the states that had signed the agreement.” It looks like HRC shared in the funding to me.
Again Democrats as led this time by Donna Brazile are investing in self destruction for 2018. During the Kerry campaign I had asked a few “why” questions of Donna via email. Rather than answer the questions, she just resorted to accusations of harassment which was completely off base. Having done the same with Senators and Congressmen, I am used to blunt replies; but, they were in answer to a question. She chose not to answer. I do not find Donna to be genuine.
Beyond sad.
Liberals make the worst team mates, mainly because they eat their own.
Meanwhile, imagine the tax plan we would have had if Trump had given speeches fir Wall Street,
Elizabeth Warren believes Brazile. It’s sad that liberals and centrists are so arrogant and corrupt that they would rather lose or cheat than compromise with the left.
I don’t think you understand the hell you’ve unleashed with this blatant dishonesty. Everyone will just lose their trust in you.
Brazile is helping the rightwing? She’s doing what she thinks is right. You can’t run a fair primary if one candidate already controlled the entire party.
I am a registered Independent. So I have no dog in this fight. But I was curious so I followed the links to get to the original Politico article.
See: https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/11/02/clinton-brazile-hacks-2016-215774
“The agreement—signed by Amy Dacey, the former CEO of the DNC, and Robby Mook with a copy to Marc Elias—specified that in exchange for raising money and investing in the DNC, Hillary would control the party’s finances, strategy, and all the money raised. ”
In that article Donna Brazille is telling us that the agreement to pass all of that control to the Clinton campaign, had been signed in August 2015.
Donna Brazile is a very intelligent faithful member of the Democratic party. And she has been a faithful member for a very long time. She can be judged by her previous words and deeds. I would describe her as a zealot. (I am not a fan.)
I see no selfish reason for her to speak out against her party now.
It seems to me that what we are reading is a good faith effort to expose behavior which should never be repeated.
I have a greater respect for Elizabeth Warren. If she is echoing Donna Brazile then something went wrong. Perhaps Bernie Sanders was poorly treated.
Would you rather see Donna Brazile’s tactics or see a Donald Trump emulator hijack the Democratic party?
The voters are dissatisfied.
JimH,
If that is the case. The question is raised about the date of that agreement. Strange that the Wikileaks releases did not find that to be the case, and that Brazile has not yet released her copy of the agreement showing that date.
That leaves it up to her as the author plainly states.
I git a hard tune believing she would not have a copy.
“I at last found the document that described it all: the Joint Fund-Raising Agreement between the DNC, the Hillary Victory Fund, and Hillary for America.
The agreement—signed by Amy Dacey, the former CEO of the DNC, and Robby Mook with a copy to Marc Elias—specified that in exchange for raising money and investing in the DNC, Hillary would control the party’s finances, strategy, and all the money raised. Her campaign had the right of refusal of who would be the party communications director, and it would make final decisions on all the other staff. The DNC also was required to consult with the campaign about all other staffing, budgeting, data, analytics, and mailings.”
Hey, I want to see this story proven. And Brazile is suffering from a credibility standpoint as her accusations about the HVF have been shown to be false.
I cannot speak to her motives, but she did write a book, and attacking Hillary always sells on both sides of the aisle.Post Comment