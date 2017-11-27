A Message for GOP Senators Undecided on Tax Bill
I read with great hope that the junior senator from Kansas has learned from the Kansan tax cut disaster and will, maybe, possibly, have enough courage to vote against the horrible Republican tax cut for our Donors bill. I have a message for Republicans who know better, but are afraid of breaking with the president and majority leader.
No way to up vote you at AB; but, I am sure the Repubs in the Senate would understand “Get a Spine “Morans.”Post Comment