September jobs report: establishment survey stinks, but household survey rocks!

This report was certainly affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, but what is surprising is all of the areas of strength, especially in the household report.

Both the U3 and U6 unemployment and underemployment rates fell to new lows for this expansion. Involuntary part-time employment also fell to a new low. Prime age labor force participation rose to a new high.

Even in the establishment survey, but for the huge decline in leisure and hospitalityworkers, the headline number would have been +78,000. And the l eading category of temporary jobs increased.

The only cautions to my surprisingly upbeat take on this report are that net revisions to July and August were lower, which has become increasingly common this year; and the household survey, which included a gain of over 900,000 jobs ( ! ) was likely something of an outlier.

But despite the negative headline number of jobs, the totality of the two reports show an underlying strong labor market — with of course the dismal and chronic exception of lackluster wage growth.