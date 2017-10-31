Open thread Oct. 31. 2017 Dan Crawford | October 31, 2017 9:27 am Tags: open thread Comments (3) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Re: Trump cognitive decline?
Doctors don’t measure decline by an absolute score but by whether your score is declining relatively over time. I have hear tell that Trump was much better spoken decades ago (no: “I’m very smart”). If removing him for inability to perform ever comes up (for his cabinet) a serious loss of verbal acuity over time could be one deciding evidentiary factor.
More likely his removal will be for criminal actions.
Maybe he'll shoot the television