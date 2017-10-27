Marxism-Leninism In China Update

The once-every five years Chinese Communist Party conference is now over. It appears that Xi Jinping has not identified an heir to himself as his two predecessors did at the time of this equivalent meeting during their presidencies. Furthermore, unlike either of them, Xi has joined Mao and Deng Xiaoping in having his work identified in the Chinese constitution as being an official part of Chinese ideology. Most observers consider this a sign that even if Xi gives up one or maybe even two of his official positions, he is likely to continue to be the Paramount Leader in practice beyond the next five years. A key part of his thought is the superior role of the Communist Party and its foundation on Marxist principles, even if a mixed economy is to be followed, “socialism with Chinese characteristics.” So, the assertion of Marxism-Leninism in China by Xi apparently means a justification for him to remain in power in China for the indefinite future.

The obvious way that Xi could pull off staying in power without changing the constitution would be to hang on to being Party Secretary as well as Chair of the Central Military Commission. The job that has a two term limit is President, with him just starting his second five year term as that. In five years he could easily select somebody who is willing to obey him to replace him as President while he hangs on to the other two positions, which have no term limits to them. The one rule he will have to break, although apparently it is not in the constitution and merely a recently accepted policy, is the upper age limit of 68. That is apparently for all positions. In five years he will be 69, so that would have to go as a rule, at least for him.

Barkley Rosser