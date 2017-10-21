Labor Market Slack and Weak Wage Growth

by Hale Stewart (originally published at Bonddad blog)

For the longest time, I’ve been staring at the lower left-hand corner of that chart and thinking, “weak wages are really about low utilization.” Let’s place that data into context:

Consider the following chart from the Atlanta Fed:

The above chart shows the absolute number of employees working part-time for economic reasons. The total number — after 8 years of economic growth — is only now returning to the heights of the previous expansion.

Here’s another chart of the data:

This chart (better known as the U-6 unemployment rate) presents the information in a percentage format. This statistic was 10% at the beginning of 2016, which was the highest level of the previous recession. But during this expansion, we hit this level a full seven years after the recession ended. That’s quite a delay.

The excerpt from the IMF report adds two key pieces to this puzzle: First, the US is not the only country experiencing weak labor utilization and a corresponding weak wage growth. In fact, The IMF strongly implies this also seems to go hand-in-hand with the weak pace of global inflation. Second, the IMF has research that links these two concepts.